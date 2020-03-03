The Meridian Fire Department will host a grand opening for its new fire station in south Meridian on March 12.
Fire Station No. 6, located at 1435 W. Overland Road, will be staffed with one fire engine and a battalion chief, which will improve emergency response coverage for south Meridian, according to a city news release. It will be the second fire station in south Meridian.
“Fire Station Six is a great needed addition to South Meridian and will help Meridian Fire maintain its premier levels of service to our community,” said Meridian Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer in the release. “With today’s lightweight construction, it’s imperative we are able to respond and arrive quickly to the scene of a fire. Not only are we improving service delivery to this area allowing us to meet our 5 minute travel time goal, we are creating a safer environment for our firefighters.”
The cost of the design, site work, construction and landscape for the 10,229-square-foot fire station was $5.4 million, the Meridian Press previously reported. After years of planning and some delays, the city broke ground on the fire station in March 2019.
Fire Station No. 6 will have elements designer to help reduce firefighter’s carcinogen exposure, which reduces their risk of contracting cancer, the release said.
The layout of the fire station allows for better ventilation, isolated areas for contaminated gear, easy access to the fire engine and solid clean surfaces, the release said.
Additionally, Station No. 6 will have the first Self Contained Breathing Apparatus Washer in the state of Idaho, a machine that allows gear to be thoroughly washed after exposure to fires, the release said.
“Public safety has been and will continue to be a top priority in Meridian and Fire Station Six is a testament to that commitment,” said Meridian Mayor Robert Simison in the release. “Our fire department has worked hard to maintain a premier level of service as Meridian continues to grow. The opening of this new state of the art facility will put first responders closer to the needs in south Meridian, which is truly vital when every second counts.”
The grand opening begins at 11 a.m.–3 p.m. March 12 with an uncoupling ceremony, a fire department tradition similar to a ribbon-cutting, when officials disconnect two sides of a fire house. Following the uncoupling ceremony, there will be an open house and tours.