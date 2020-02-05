MERIDIAN — The Meridian City Council on Tuesday approved a 65-unit townhouse subdivision, called Hensley Station, near Black Cat and Franklin roads.
The council held a public hearing Tuesday on a request from the applicant, Northern Land Development, to annex about 7 acres and approve a preliminary plat for Hensley Station. The property was zoned as agricultural land in Ada County.
The council voted 4-1 to approve the requests. Councilwoman Jessica Perreault voted in opposition, and Councilman Luke Cavener was absent. No members of the public spoke at the hearing.
Perreault, who lives next to the proposed subdivision, said she was concerned about pedestrian safety, especially for school children, because the subdivision would bring increased traffic. The road already has seen increased traffic in recent years, Perreault said, and students from a nearby school often walk along Black Cat Road. The townhouses will be located just north of Compass Charter School.
Black Cat Road is two lanes and lacks sidewalks along the Hensley Station property. The developer is required to construct a 5-foot sidewalk along Black Cat Road adjacent to the subdivision, according to the preliminary plat application. The stretch of road is scheduled for further improvements by the Ada County Highway District between 2021 and 2025.
Perreault recommended the subdivision be delayed until Black Cat Road is safer for pedestrians.
“While I think that the project is great … I’m wondering if there’s anything else we can discuss that might alleviate some potential safety issues,” she said.
Councilman Brad Hoaglun said he supported the project because the townhouses will be more affordable than other housing options in Meridian.
“It meets a price point that is certainly needed in this community,” he said.
Jim Merkle, owner of Northern Land Development, told the council the townhouses likely will be priced between $250,000 and $280,000, or about 20% below the median home price in Meridian.
Councilwoman Liz Strader said she understands Perreault’s concerns, but the proposed development is in a “priority area where we’re planning to put some density.”
“This seems like a good project,” Strader said. “The timing may not be perfect, but I think that the other factors for me outweigh that concern.”
Hensley Station, located at 462 N. Black Cat Road, will be zoned R-15, or medium high-density residential.