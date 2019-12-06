MERIDIAN — The Idaho Transportation Department will host an open house Thursday in Meridian on a project to improve the ChindenWest corridor — U.S. Highway 20/26 from Interstate 84 to Eagle Road.
The first phase of the project, which began last month, involves widening Chinden Boulevard from two lanes to four lanes between Eagle and Star roads. Construction will continue into 2024.
The next two phases, which have yet to be scheduled, involve widening Chinden to six lanes from Eagle Road to Interstate 84 and installing six high-capacity intersections.
"The ChindenWest corridor already sees some of the worst drive times in Idaho, while new developments from Eagle to Caldwell invite more traffic to the area," said an ITD news release. "The ChindenWest project will address short term needs while anticipating long term demands. It will promote the safety, mobility and economic opportunity along this east-west corridor."
The open house will be held from 4:30–6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Auxiliary Gym at Heritage Middle School, 4990 N. Meridian Road in Meridian.
Project managers and ITD staff will be available to share project information such as phasing and timelines.
The proposed construction timeline is as follows:
- Late 2019: Highway 16 to Linder Road
- 2020: Locust Grove Road to Eagle Road
- 2020: Linder Road to Meridian Road
- 2021: Meridian Road to Locust Grove Road
- 2024: Star Road to Highway 16
Construction on the first portion of the project's first phase — to make improvements from Idaho Highway 16 to Linder Road — began last month.
Information on the ChindenWest corridor project can be found at ITDprojects.org/ChindenWest.