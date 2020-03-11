MERIDIAN — After delaying a vote for one week, the Meridian Planning and Zoning Commission on March 5 approved a conditional use permit for Union 93, a planned mixed-use development downtown.
Union 93, formerly known as Meridian Station, would bring hundreds of apartments and retail space to downtown Meridian. Plans include two 100-foot-tall buildings, which are 25 feet taller than Meridian building code allows in Old Town. Union 93 would create the two tallest structures downtown. The proposed buildings would be located on the southeast corner of Main Street and Broadway Avenue.
The conditional use permit would provide Union 93 developers, the Galena Opportunity Fund, a variance to the building height restriction.
During a public hearing on Feb. 27, commissioners were split on the height variance and ultimately decided to continue the public hearing, to hear comments from commissioners who were absent.
Commissioner Patricia Pitzer, who initially said she opposed the conditional use permit because the Union 93 buildings would be 33% taller than code allows. At the March 5 hearing, Pitzer changed her stance.
"What I was opposed to was asking for a 33% change, but I have to sit here in reflection and say, 'Is this good for Meridian?'" she said. "In looking over everything I'd have to say that ‘Yes, this is probably in the best interest of Meridian.’"
Commissioners voted unanimously, 4-0, to approve the conditional use permit. Commissioners Ryan Fitzgerald, Andrew Seal and Bill Cassinelli — who said on Feb. 27 he opposed the height variance and voted against continuing the public hearing — were absent. The application now will go before the Meridian City Council, which makes the final decision on the height variance.
On Feb. 27, downtown business owners said they opposed the project because plans don't include enough parking.
“We’re just scared,” said Shannon Ingle, owner of Coffee Paint Repeat, an event space on East Idaho Avenue. “We’re scared of this big thing coming. And we just want to be seen, and we want to be heard.”
Plans for Union 93 include 385 apartments and about 28,000 square feet of retail space. Plans also include a parking garage in each of the two buildings that would provide a total of 550 parking stalls. A temporary parking lot with 109 spaces is also included, but it would primarily be used for Meridian City Hall employees, and office buildings are planned to replace the lot in the future.
Commissioner Rhonda McCarvel, who was absent from the Feb. 27 hearing, said on March 5 she "really likes the project." In response to parking concerns, McCarvel said people who live downtown tend to own fewer vehicles.
"If you're going to want massive amounts of vehicles, live somewhere else," she said.