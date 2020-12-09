The Idaho Transportation Department will open four lanes of Chinden Boulevard from Locust Grove to Eagle Road to traffic this Friday, marking another step in the multiyear ChindenWest Corridor project.
The widening of this section of Chinden from two lanes to four began this spring, according to a press release. This is the second segment of the ChindenWest project to finish this year. Upgrades connecting Idaho Highway 16 to Linder Road were completed in September. Expansion of the stretch from Linder Road to Locust Grove will wrap up in 2021.
“With work in the corridor nearly complete, we appreciate the patience of the traveling public and nearby residents throughout construction,” said Daris Bruce, ITD District 3 resident engineer.
The new roadway includes four 12-foot travel lanes, two in each direction, and a detached 10-foot pathway to the south for cyclists and pedestrians.
The ChindenWest corridor is a heavily-commuted section of U.S. 20/26 connecting I-84 and Eagle Road (ID-55). Widening to four lanes is the first of three phases for ITD's plans for the arterial roadway. Phase 2 will widen the highway to six lanes. Phase 3 will construct high-capacity intersections at key locations. The district hasn't secured funding for any of those future phases.
The project website, ITDprojects.org/ChindenWest, serves as a hub of information for the public, including videos that provide a window into the future. It includes information about construction activities, anticipated traffic impacts and improvement plans.