7 AIR GUITARISTS COMPETE
Yes, you read that right. Eastside Tavern in Boise is hosting an air guitar competition, for seven performers. The competition will be hosted by one of US Air Guitar’s “most colorful competitors,” Grinnin’ BAIRett, of Boise. The March 6 show is free to attend. Come to 610 E. Boise Ave. at 9 p.m. to check out the show.
The performers, as described on US Air Guitar’s Facebook page, are:
- Miss FanAirNation, a strong mother of three and a dedicated member of air guitar.
- Chuck Mung a professional air guitarist who competed at the World Competition in 2004.
- Axe Redeemer has done a lot with US Air Guitar: competitor, host, and now, judge!
- Alisha Donahue and Jynx Jenkins are a duo who met at a stand-up comedy competition.
- Adam Brimhall is a drummer Krystos and is a writer for Go Out Local.
- Kevin Murphy is a veteran talk show radio personality and morning show co-host.
JUMP HOSTS LIGHT FESTIVAL
Everyone is invited to attend the third annual Illumibrate colored lights festival, hosted by Jack’s Urban Meeting Place in Boise. This free event features light displays created by residents and local organizations, and activities such as a silent disco, variety show and live music. Retail vendors and food trucks will be on site. Illumibrate is 6-11 p.m. March 6 at 1000 W. Myrtle St. and is available for all ages.
BLENDED FAMILY WORKSHOP OFFERS RESOURCES
Plant Therapy is hosting a free class offering supportive tools and resources to strengthen blended families. Topics include co-parenting, communication, and healing after divorce. The class is 3-6 p.m. at the shop, 3371 N. Eagle. Plant Therapy is a retail store supplying natural wellness products, such as oils, lotions and diffusers. The retailer also offers workshops and online health and wellness literature.