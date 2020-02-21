FRIDAY
Described as a “bold, bruised, and billowing drama,” THE HUMANS by Stephen Karam focuses a lens on family. Viewers can relate to gathering for a holiday meal only to lose appetites as old wounds are opened, tensions bubble over and secrets come out. The story is at the youngest daughter and her boyfriend’s New York Chinatown apartment. Please note This play contains strong language and depictions of Alzheimer’s disease. There is no intermission.
Friday’s performance is 8 p.m. at GEM Center for the Arts, 2417 W. Bank Drive. Performances continue through Feb. 29. General Admission is $20. Seats can be reserved through https://www.opaltheatre.org. For assistance reserving seats, please email opaltheatrecompany@gmail.com.
Opal Theatre Company is thrilled to be able to create ambitious, world-class theatre in 2020 with the help of the Boise City Department of Arts & History, according to the website. Opal Theatre Company is a recipient of the Boise City Department of Arts & History FY2020 grant.
SATURDAY
Do you ‘Just Wanna Have Fun’ and ‘Dance With Somebody’ like it’s 1999? Las Vegas DJ Kos brings a live show mixing sounds and streaming a unique seamless video dance featuring favorites from the 80’s and 90’s. Kos brings his Retro Rewind show directly from Las Vegas to Boise’s Knitting Factory, the website states. “With over 30 years behind to the decks this one-of-a-kind DJ is a sure party rocker.”
Doors to the Retro Rewind open at 8:30 p.m.; the party begins at 9 p.m. The Knitting Factory is at 416 S. Ninth St. Tickets are $8-$14 for patrons ages 18 and older and can be purchased through https://bo.knittingfactory.com.
MONDAY
Are you in the market for new, or different, health insurance? Your Health Idaho will be presenting “the ins and outs” of choosing and saving money on health insurance through Idaho’s health insurance exchange. The workshop will also help provide information about how and when to enroll, understanding insurance terminology and how to get the most out of plan coverage. There are 293 plans on the exchange and they could save 80% on Health Insurance with a Tax Credit, the website states. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session. Handouts will be provided.
The workshop instructor is Alison Steinbacher. The event is 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Hillside Junior High, 3536 W. Hill Road in Boise. There is a $10 fee. Sign-up at https://www.yourhealthidaho.org under Upcoming Events.