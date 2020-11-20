Holiday-themed happenings at The Village at Meridian
The sights and sounds of the holidays can be found at The Village at Meridian, with decked and a decorated 50-foot holiday tree in Fountain Square. Community members are invited to participate in holiday activities throughout the season:
No-Contact Santa Visits
This year, some necessary changes and innovations have been put in place to protect the public and Santa, The Village at Meridian representatives stated in a press release. There will be two chairs separated by a console farmers table with plexiglass in the middle in order to protect guests and Santa while still creating a beautiful photo in Santa’s House. Guests are asked to sign up through TheVillageAtMeridian.com.
For guests who are not quite ready for an in-person visit with Santa, The Village at Meridian is offering virtual Santa visits from Nov. 27 through Christmas Eve. These five-minute video calls will be recorded and available for download as memory keepsakes, the release stated.
Next to Santa’s house in Fountain Square, children will find a magical mailbox to place their letters and wish lists to Santa. Parents are encouraged to include special fun facts in the letters to surprise the children with personalized letters from Santa this holiday season, the release stated.
Snowman Scavenger Hunt
Challenge the family to see who can find all 15 holiday happy snowmen hiding throughout the Village at Meridian property. All 15 snowmen will be hiding carefully from November through December.
Ice Skating Rink
A holiday favorite at The Village at Meridian is the winter ice rink, so, beginning No. 14, the ice rink will be open for reservation-based skating, according to the release. For those interested in learning how to ice skate the Village at Meridian has partnered with Fireworks Skating Academy. Guests can take skate lessons from professionals by signing up online.
For more details, including about more upcoming events, visit thevillageatmeridian.com.
Boise Rescue Mission Ministries announces Great Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Banquet
Boise Rescue Mission Ministries has announced its annual Great Thanksgiving Banquet will still go on in Boise and Nampa, though community members will not be able to gather for the traditional meal.
The Great Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Banquet in Boise is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24 at True Hope Church (originally First Baptist), 607 N. 13th St. Registered guests will drive through the parking lot and collect a turkey and all the fixings to make a Thanksgiving meal at home.
Family friendly, socially distanced entertainment will be provided at both banquets, according to a press release, as registered guests wait in line to collect their food. To register for a Food Box, call 208-338-LIFE, or visit boiserm.org/events for more information.
Boise Rescue Mission Ministries would like to thank Combs Car Corral for sponsoring, event organizers stated in the release, as well as College Church of the Nazarene and True Hope Church for hosting.
“While our banquets will look very different than previous years, we still have a commitment to the community to make sure that those in need have a Thanksgiving meal,” Reverend Bill Roscoe, president and CEO, said in the press release. “At the Mission, we are ensuring our guests staying with us in our shelters have a Thanksgiving dinner. We are ready to meet the community’s needs and are anticipating to provide 2,000 Food Boxes for our hungry neighbors.”
NNU to present annual ‘Noel’ Christmas Concert virtually
Northwest Nazarene University’s Department of Music has announced it will usher in the Christmas season with its annual music production of “Noel” beginning Dec. 13. The concert will be delivered virtually this year through VIMEO.
“For many in the community, NNU’s annual ‘Noel’ concert is the official start of the Christmas season,” Philip Miller, chairman of NNU’s music department and director of ‘Noel,’ said in a press release. “Although COVID has stolen so many things from us throughout 2020, it cannot take away our celebration of the birth of our Savior.“
“Noel” will feature performances from NNU’s top ensembles, according to the release, including the Northwesterners, Jazz Revival, Jazz Renaissance, Bella Voce, Concert Band and the 100-member University Choir & Orchestra.
Tickets are $10 per household, and the concert will be available on VIMEO until Jan. 13. A 60-minute cut of the concert will also be available on KTVB—7 on Christmas morning, according to the release. For more information or to purchase tickets visit nnu.edu/noel.
Boise Little Theater announces virtual Christmas Cab Cab
Boise Little Theater will live stream Christmas Cab Cab! “The Nice List” 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 and “The Naughty List” at 8 p.m. on its Facebook page. The broadcast will include singing, dancing and acting live from Boise Little Theater’s landmark wooden O, according to a press release.
For this fundraiser, the community theater has partnered with the local nonprofit Operation Grateful Hearts to help them provide aid to military families of the Treasure Valley, Boise Little Theater stated in the release. Any donations given during Christmas Cab Cab “The Nice List” show will be split with Operation Grateful Hearts. Toiletries, wood for home heating, and gas and grocery cards are also needed. Viewers can donate $1 to cast one vote for their favorite act and their “vote” will help a Treasure Valley military family, the release stated. More information is available at boiselittletheater.org.