Foodbank launches IdahoKind campaign, Stueckle match challenge
The Idaho Foodbank has announced the launch of IdahoKind, described as the organization’s first fundraising and awareness campaign inspired by the generosity of Duane and Lori Stueckle.
The Idaho Foodbank stated it encourages all Idahoans to consider contributing acts of kindness in their communities, including “helping a neighbor, providing a shoulder for a friend to lean on, volunteering for a local organization or making a financial donation to a favorite nonprofit.” Residents can share these stories and use #IdahoKind on social media channels to participate in this statewide kindness campaign.
Additionally, Duane and Lori Stueckle have presented a challenge match of $100,000 for donations made to the campaign. If the match is met, according to the announcement, The Idaho Foodbank will be able to provide food for up to one million meals to Idahoans struggling with food insecurity.
“I am excited that this campaign gives us a chance to shine the light on all the people who have given their time, talents and contributions and helped us to continue serving the growing number of Idahoans who are finding themselves in hard times,” Karen Vauk, president and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank, said in the announcement.
“Lori and I are grateful to be able to support our neighbors during this historic time of challenges,” Duane Stueckle stated in the announcement. “Now is the time to take action — to do whatever we can to help one another and organizations doing good work in our communities. As we welcome 2021, we are hopeful that a kindness campaign encourages Idahoans to be aware of how we can help one another and spread goodwill.”
The campaign will run thru Feb. 14. For more information: idahofoodbank.org/idaho-kind-2021/.
IBL events to host free Job and Career Fair
IBL events and other partners are hosting a free Job and Career Fair 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28 at the Galaxy Event Center at Wahooz Family Fun Zone, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian. Job seekers can register at idahocareerfair.com and are encouraged to bring plenty of resumes and “dress for success.” More than 30 employers and community partners from an assortment of industries will be participating, according to the event announcement. Information about educational opportunities will also be available.
Community Calendar
Friday, Jan. 22
Garden City — 38th Annual Dennis Dillon Car Sale begins 9 a.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. Car Sale runs thru Jan. 24. expoidaho.com.
Boise — Planet Kid Open Play, 9 a.m., the Wings Center, 1875 Century Way.
Virtual — Baby Time, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org.
Virtual — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org.
Boise — Rob Harding, 6 p.m., Bar 365 at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Saturday, Jan. 23
Nampa — American Red Cross Babysitter Training, 9 a.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Garden City — 38th Annual Dennis Dillon Car Sale begins 9 a.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. Car Sale runs thru Jan. 24. expoidaho.com.
Boise — Buddy DeVore & Bernie Reilly at Bar 365 at the Riverside Hotel, 6 p.m., 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Sunday, Jan. 24
Garden City — Last Day: 38th Annual Dennis Dillon Car Sale, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. expoidaho.com.
Boise — Planet Kid Open Play, 11 a.m., the Wings Center, 1875 Century Way.
Boise — Blaze and Kelly, 5 p.m., Bar 365 at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Monday, Jan. 25
Boise — In-person Beginning Acting is available at Boise Little Theater, 100 E. Fort St. boiselittletheater.org.
Boise — Jazz Monday: Amy Rose, 6 p.m., Bar 365 at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Virtual — Ken Kwapis — “But What I Really Want to Do is Direct,” 7–8 p.m., Boise State University. boisestate.edu/events/.
Boise — The Sweet Swede Mic, 8 p.m., Mad Swede Brewing Company, 2772 S. Cole Road, Ste. 140.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Virtual — Free Workshop: “Doing Business with the Federal Government,” 9–11 a.m., Boise District Office. sba.gov.
Virtual — Preschool Storytime Live!, 9:30 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org.
Virtual — COMPASS Education Series: “High Capacity Transit in the Treasure Valley: What Would It Take,” 2–3 p.m. Free, RSVP required. compassidaho.org.
Boise — Food Fellowship Community Dinner, 5 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 707 W. Fort St.
Boise — Lisa Bittick, 6 p.m., Bar 365 at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Virtual — Mindy Cameron in conversation with Laura DeLaney, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop. rdbooks.org.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Eagle — ME2 (Michele Eastland Duo) @ Rembrandt’s, 6 p.m., 93 S. Eagle Road.
Thursday, Jan. 28
Virtual — Teen Leadership Council, 4–5 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone. mld.org.
Nampa — “Cinderella,” Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S. Tickets: nampaciviccenter.com/events/events-tickets/.
Virtual — “Nuestras Voces: Platos Tradicionales/Our Voices: Traditional Dishes,” 6 p.m., Idaho State Museum. history.idaho.gov/location/museum/.
Virtual — Free panel discussion: “Side-channel restoration at the Diane Moore Nature Center.” Intermountain Bird Observatory, Boise River Enhancement Network, 6 p.m. boisestate.edu/events/.
Garden City — ME3 @ The Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 7 p.m., 5181 N. Glenwood St.