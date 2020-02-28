Cirque du Soleil: OVO, Feb. 28 to March 1
Immerse yourself in a colorful, artistic performance of insect life in OVO, a Cirque du Soleil performance at ExtraMile Arena (formerly Taco Bell Arena). Ants, dragonflies, spiders and others “work, play, fight and look for love in a non-stop riot of energy in motion,” the website states. A mysterious egg appears engenders curiosity and exploration of the lifecycle. Tickets are available online via ticketmaster.com, over the phone at 208-426-1766 or in-person at the box office. ExtraMile Arena is at 1401 Bronco Lane.
Invisible Eddie: A British comedy, Feb. 28 to March 14
Becky Kimsey, a Boise playwright, offers patrons a funny British-themed performance of a man named Eddie who mistakenly becomes invisible, thanks to a hypnotist who has “had one too many,” as the play’s description states. The show is at the Stage Coach Theatre, 4802 W. Emerald St. The play is rated for adult situations and language. The bar is open before all performances and at intermissions in the lobby courtesy of The Capitol Bar. Tickets are available at http://stagecoachtheatre.com/plays-tickets/ and the box office.
Game Changer Improv nonprofit fundraiser, Feb. 29
Game Changer Improv and Zamzows are coming together to help Game Changers Idaho raise money for their sports program that provides an inclusive space for all children, including those with disabilities, according to its website. The comedy show is family friendly and starts at 7 p.m. in The Z event space, 6202 W. State St.