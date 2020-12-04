City of Meridian announces beloved Christmas in Meridian has safe holiday activities
Whether families are looking for traditional favorites or would like to try something new this year, the City of Meridian is offering a variety of fun and festive options “appropriate for the times in which we’re living” and, “with just the right amount of holiday cheer!”
Santa’s Mailbox
Children are encouraged to drop a letter to Santa into Santa’s Mailbox through Dec. 17 outside Meridian City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Ave. Letters with a legible return address will receive a response in the mail from Santa before Christmas.
Zoom with Santa
New this year, Santa will virtually meet with children via Zoom. Parents or guardians can go online to register their child for a 3-4 minute private virtual meeting with Santa. Advanced reservations are required.
Virtual Christmas Tree Lighting
The City of Meridian’s official Christmas tree will be lit on Friday, Dec. 4. The tree lighting will be streamed live on the City of Meridian’s Facebook page, facebook.com/MeridianIdaho. “This is a virtual event and not for in-person attendance.” Once illuminated, the 40-foot blue spruce, donated by a Meridian family, can be viewed nightly in Generations Plaza, the corner of Main Street and Idaho Avenue.
Downtown Business Decorating Contest
Community members can visit each of Meridian’s downtown business and vote online for their favorite Christmas decorations Dec. 4–20. A downloadable map of participating businesses, along with the ballot, can be found at meridiandowntown.org. Winners will be announced on Dec. 21.
Winterland In the Bag
Also new this year, Meridian Parks and Recreation and All American Insurance will hand out free Christmas bags filled with holiday craft projects and other small treats suitable for young children 10 a.m. to noon (or while supplies last) Saturday, Dec. 12 outside the Meridian Community Center, 201 E. Idaho Ave.
Meridian Ornament Drop
The Meridian Arts Commission is hosting the First Annual Meridian Ornament Drop, where residents of all ages and artistic abilities are encouraged to make handmade Christmas ornaments to “drop” in downtown Meridian. Ornaments can be hung from trees, propped on window sills, or placed in any number of creative locations Dec. 12-13 Those lucky enough to find an ornament (only one per person, please) are encouraged to post a photo of it on social media using the hashtag #meridianornamentdrop, and can keep it.
Salvation Army Angel Tree Toy Drive (Virtual)
This program helps provide families in need with assistance, especially when it comes to providing Christmas gifts for their children. Community members can help now through Dec. 11 by visiting christmasinmeridian.org and choosing to purchase a specific gift or to make a cash donation. This event is also presented by 670 KBOI, and KBOI 2 News.
There’s more
A variety of other holiday activities and events can be found on the City of Meridian’s Community Calendar at meridiancity.org/calendar or via the Christmas in Meridian website.
St. Luke’s collecting gifts for hospitalized children, family members
“‘Tis the season for generous families in our community to open their hearts and provide holiday gifts for St. Luke’s youngest patients in the hospital over the holidays,” the health care institution stated in an announcement. St. Luke’s Children’s will be accepting gifts for “Santa’s Toy Box” this year Dec. 14-23. Those interested in donating unwrapped toys, art supplies, and other gifts are asked to make appointments “to protect the health and safety of patients and employees.”
Appointments can be made for:
Dec. 14-17: 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. at St. Luke’s Children’s Administration, 209 W. Main St., Boise.
Dec. 18-19: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.and Dec. 21-23: 1 — 5 p.m. at Idaho Elks Children’s Pavilion, 305 E. Jefferson St., Boise (1st Floor).
Community members are asked to call 208-381-1163 or email mabbutte@slhs.org.
Santa’s Toy Box relies solely on items donated from the community, according to the announcement. Toys and gift items are arranged into a shopping area complete with holiday decorations, music and refreshments. Parents with a child in the hospital are invited to secretly “shop” free of charge in Santa’s Toy Box for every child in the family. The toys selected are then wrapped by a team of volunteers and delivered to the children in their rooms in time for them to experience the joy of Christmas and Hanukkah, even while in the hospital, the announcement stated.
Toys are also distributed to other St. Luke’s Emergency Departments, NICUs and to some of our St. Luke’s clinics around southwest Idaho.
Community members can also donate gift wrapping supplies like paper, gift bags, tissue paper, bows, tags and ribbon. Those interested can find a detailed wish list of ideas for gifts and guidelines for items at St. Luke’s Children’s website.
St. Luke’s is especially grateful this year for donations of toys and gifts for infants, teenagers and gift cards. Some of the items most needed include baby board books, rattles, Lego sets, teen gifts, balls of all types, gift cards for kids and family games.
Winter Garden aGlow is open
Idaho Botanical Garden has transformed into a twinkling wonderland, and community members are invited to “peek into the Garden Cottage to see what Santa and Mrs. Claus are up to.” Snacks and warm drinks from local vendors are available. “Check out the holiday express model train display, wander through the coolest tunnel of lights in Boise, and see what wondrous creation Illumicone has in store for you this year.”
To promote safety and social-distancing, this event will use timed ticketing. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets are available at idahobotanicalgarden.org.