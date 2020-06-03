Snake River Raptor Festival 2020 continues this week with activities, presentations and more until Saturday.
Attendees can expect presentations/speakers/activities including:
- Monte Tish and Slim the Golden Eagle
- Cory Roberts — Children’s Book Reading with Live Bird of Prey
- Tate Mason — Virtual Tour of the World Center for Birds of Prey
- Chris McClure — What Makes a Raptor a Raptor?
- Heather Hayes — Long-billed Curlew Project Update
- Gina Kent — Swallow-tailed Kite Migration
- Bryce Robinson — Kid’s Art Activity
- Neil Paprocki — Rough-legged Hawk Migration
- Natalie Turley — Avian Protection Program Video and Discussion
- Bob Christensen — Bald Eagle Nesting Activities at Deerflat Wildlife Refuge
- Terry Rich — Bird Talk with Terry
Special local musical performances live-streamed by:
- Idlytime — Friday evening
- Hillfolk Noir — Saturday evening
More information is available through the Facebook event, and attendees are encouraged to check back often for schedule details.
Market @ Linder Farms will run every other Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through August. The Market @ Linder Farms features local artisans and merchants. Wearing masks is encouraged, and the owners ask if you’re feeling under the weather or showing symptoms of COVID-19, please stay home. More information is available on the Linder Farms Facebook page. Next open date is June 13.
St. Luke’s Children’s signature fundraiser Kid for a Night will be virtual this year, Idaho Press reports, with funds raised going to care for not just children, but the whole community through the St. Luke’s COVID-19 Response Fund. The live program features entertainment, guest appearances and more on facebook.com/stlukeschildrens or on St. Luke’s Children’s Instagram page, @StLukesChildrens. You do not need to have an account in order to join the event.
“A Safe Odyssey,” takes place 7:30 p.m. Friday live on Facebook and Instagram, and features an online auction and online giving. There is no cost to bid online and the live event is free.
One unique item currently up for bid is a private dinner for six inside St. Luke’s iconic Skybridge that includes a private tour of the Idaho Elks Children’s Pavilion and dessert on top of the Boise hospital on the St. Luke’s helipad with some of the best views in town.
Other auction items include a Big Creek Lodge backcountry adventure, Fly Fish Idaho trip at Henry’s Fork, bicycles, rounds of golf, a ride in a WWII-era open cockpit airplane, tickets to a show at the Morrison Center, jet boat rides, a diamond ring, and much more.
Gifts can be given anytime at stlukesonline.org/kfan or by texting “KFAN” to 555-888. The online auction is now open at kfan.afrogs.org. Bidding will close at 10 p.m. Friday. Participants can keep tabs on the auction from a computer or any mobile device.
The Idaho State Historical Society is hosting “Make Hunger History” to kick off its approved re-opening process. The event is a four-day food drive to benefit The Idaho Foodbank and a rare opportunity for donors to experience the Old Idaho Penitentiary, according to a press release. The “Make Hunger History” benefit begins 10 a.m. Friday.
Here's how it works:
The agency will set up a food and cash donation drop inside the Old Pen. Anyone in a vehicle with at least five cans of food and $5 in cash will be allowed into the Sally Port and then the prison grounds 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to Monday. Donations of foodstuffs will be directed to St. Vincent de Paul on Overland Road in Boise. Cash donations will be given to The Idaho Foodbank and used to help purchase and deliver food. Altogether, 100% of proceeds and donations will go directly to these organizations.
Participants will drive into the Old Pen’s historic Sally Port, the secure gate on the north side that was built in 1931 to accommodate shipments coming into and out of the prison. Vehicles that meet size restrictions will then be allowed to enter and take a loop through the prison grounds. Only a limited number of vehicles will be allowed into the prison grounds at one time, which could mean wait times.
Photo opportunities are available, but occupants must stay inside their vehicles at all time unless instructed by staff and volunteers.
The Idaho State Museum will host members-only hours starting June 8 as part of its re-opening plan, while the Old Pen and State Museum will re-open to the public with restrictions on June 13. For more information visit history.idaho.gov/press-release/.
The Sixth Annual Walk for Wishes event will be held Friday at 6 p.m., Idaho Make-A-Wish announced in a press release. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event will take place virtually with each participant walking separately in their own neighborhood, on a nature trail, on a treadmill at home or wherever they might choose.
Participants will be asked to post themselves walking on social media and to tag Make-A-Wish Idaho in order to help raise awareness for wish children who have had their wishes postponed.
Walk for Wishes is an event that celebrates wishes that have been granted in Idaho, while raising funds for future wishes. You can sign up today as a sponsor, walk team or volunteer. There is no registration fee. To participate in the walk, register at Idaho.wish.org. For more information, please contact Helene Peterson at 208-345-9474 or by email at hpeterson@idaho.wish.org.