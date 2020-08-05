This month’s election will feature two school levies from districts in Ada and Canyon counties.
The West Ada and Middleton school districts, both of which are preparing for budget cuts this fall, will ask voters once more for supplemental levies that have previously failed. School districts across Idaho likely will be hit with a 5% budget holdback from the state, a result of revenue shortages from the coronavirus pandemic.
West Ada and Middleton officials have said their districts will have to dip into savings to account for the state holdback and failed levies. If the August levy ballot measures are successful, they could provide some relief for those districts.
“I can see there might be some angst about it,” Ed Klopfenstein, chairman of the West Ada board of trustees, told the Meridian Press in June. “The challenge, though, is … we’re talking about cutting to the bone. If there is a possibility that voters might be able to give us another look and be able to support the case in this next round in August, I think it’s worth a try.”
West Ada is asking for a two-year $28 million supplemental levy — $14 million per year — that voters turned down in May. Voters approved the supplemental levy four times since 2012, but the May ballot measure received 46% support, shy of the simple majority needed.
A supplemental levy can be used for any expenditure that is allowable under Idaho Code. Most school districts in Idaho use supplemental levy revenue for operational costs, such as salaries and benefits. For West Ada, salaries and benefits account for 85% of the district’s general fund. The supplemental levy accounts for 5% of the district’s general fund.
In Middleton, the school district will ask voters for the third time this year to approve a two-year $3 million levy — $1.5 million per year. The same levy failed with only 44% and 48% support in the March and May elections, respectively. It needs a simple majority, 50% plus one vote, to pass.
“Our hands are tied by the state in certain areas with the holdbacks,” Middleton trustee Derek Moore said in a news release last month. “Even if we have the levy, we are still cutting costs. The levy helps us survive.”
Middleton earlier this year cut one day of school per week and instituted pay-to-play fees for middle and high sports.
HOW TO VOTE
Election day is Aug. 25. Both Ada and Canyon counties will host polling locations on Election Day as well as accepting absentee ballots through 8 p.m. Aug. 25.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot in both counties is 5 p.m. Aug. 14.
To find your polling place, visit idahovotes.gov.
Seventy-six of Ada County’s 151 voting precincts will participate in the August election.
Early voting in Ada County will be available Aug. 10-21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Ada County Clerk’s Office, 200 W. Front St., Boise, and at Meridian City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Ave.
Canyon County will have five polling locations:
- Notus Community Center, 389 First St., Notus
- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 23644 Old Highway 30, Caldwell
- Middleton Community Center, 113 W. Main St., Middleton
- Edmark Toyota, 15933 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa
- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 22500 Lansing Lane, Middleton
Early voting in Canyon County will also be held Aug. 10-21 at the Canyon County Elections Office, 1102 E. Chicago St., Caldwell.
Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker said the election is going to be “a little different with the pandemic still ongoing.” There will be additional cleaning and sanitizing between voters at polling locations, with a limited number of voters allowed inside at one time.
“That could and likely will lead to longer than usual lines and wait times,” he said. “That is why we are encouraging voters, particularly those with concerns about COVID-19, to request an absentee ballot. Voters are also encouraged to wear masks.”