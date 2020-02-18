Most Idaho voters may be looking to the March 10 election to choose their presidential primary candidates; in Ada County that's the only question on the ballot.
The presidential primary for Democratic, Republican and Constitution party candidates is March 10, and 2020 marks a big change for Idaho Democrats.
In 2016, the Democrats used the caucus format, but the unwieldy and time-intensive nature of the voting process prompted the Idaho Democratic Party shift to the simpler primary system.
To vote in the Republican primary, one must be registered with the Republican party. To vote in the Democratic or Constitution primary, one must be registered to those respective parties or be unaffiliated.
For the presidential primary, Idahoans can change party affiliation up to and including March 10, according to Ada County Clerk's Office spokeswoman Chelsea Carattini. Voters can find a political party affiliation form at idahovotes.gov/voting and return it to their county clerk's office.
On the Democrat ballot, one can cast their vote for:
- Michael Bennet (ended campaign Feb. 11)
- Joe Biden
- Mike Bloomberg
- Cory Booker (ended campaign Jan. 13)
- Steve Burke
- Pete Buttigieg
- Julián Castro (ended campaign Jan. 2)
- Roque De La Fuente
- John Delaney (ended campaign Jan. 31
- Tulsi Gabbard
- Amy Klobuchar
- Deval Patrick (ended campaign Feb. 12)
- Bernie Sanders
- Tom Steyer
- Elizabeth Warren
- Marianne Williamson (ended campaign Jan. 10)
- Andrew Yang (ended campaign Feb. 11)
On the Republican side, the options are less expansive:
- Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente
- Bob Ely
- Matthew Matern
- Donald Trump
- Joe Walsh (ended campaign Feb. 7)
- Bill Weld
The Constitution Party's ballot size is also fairly short:
- Sheila "Samm" Tittle
- Don Blankenship
- Daniel Clyde Cummings
- Don Grundmann
- Charles Kraut
- J.R. Myers
All three ballots will have an option for voters to write in a candidate's name.
According to prior reporting by the Idaho Press, the De La Fuentes are father and son, both running for different parties.