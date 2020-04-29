MERIDIAN — The Meridian Chamber of Commerce will host on May 12 a virtual candidate forum for contested primary races for the state Legislature and Ada County Commission.
The forum, which will be hosted on the GoToMeeting platform, will feature candidates from Meridian and surrounding cities in legislative districts 14, 20, 21 and 22 as well as districts 1 and 2 of the Ada County Commission.
“We try to put these forums together so that we can talk specifically about things that impact the business community, things that have to do with the economic development of the Meridian area,” said Sean Evans, CEO of the Meridian Chamber of Commerce.
Evans said candidates have expressed interest in participating in the forum. While the new coronavirus has made it difficult to campaign, the forum presents an opportunity to reach voters virtually.
“Unfortunately, there's not a lot of door knocking and campaigning going on, so they're looking for these opportunities,” Evans said. “This is a primary, but we don't want to miss out on the opportunity to elect the officials that are going to do the best for us here in this area.”
The chamber has only invited candidates in contested races to participate. The only contested races in the primary are among Republican candidates.
The virtual forum is tentatively scheduled for noon on May 12. Follow the Meridian Chamber of Commerce on Facebook for updates on the time of the forum and how to access the virtual meeting.
The primary election is May 19, but there will be no in-person voting, as the Idaho Secretary of State's Office is conducting an all-absentee ballot election. Voters must request an absentee ballot by May 19 to receive one. They can do so online through IdahoVotes.gov or through their county election's office.
Candidates in contested primary races are listed below. For a full list of candidates, including those running as members of the Democratic and Constitution parties as well as independents, visit the Idaho Press website at bit.ly/2020candidatesIdaho.
DISTRICT 14
State Senate
C. Scott Grow , R-Eagle
Ted Hill, R-Eagle
State Representative, Position B
Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle
Josh Tanner, R-Eagle
DISTRICT 20
State Representative, Position A
Dawn Maglish, R-Meridian
Joe A. Palmer, R-Meridian
DISTRICT 21
State Senator
Regina Bayer, R-Meridian
Wendy L. Webb, R-Meridian
State Representative, Position B
Greg Ferch, R-Boise
Eli Hodson, R-Boise
Brenda Palmer, R-Meridian
DISTRICT 22
State Representative, Position A
Chris Bruce, R-Kuna
John Vander Woude, R-Nampa
State Representative, Position B
Jason A. Monks, R-Meridian
Heidi Sorenson, R-Kuna
ADA COUNTY COMMISSIONER
District 1
Ryan Davidson, R-Garden City
Davidson L. Haworth, R-Boise
District 2
Teri Murrison, R-Eagle
Fred Rippee, R-Meridian
Mary McFarland, R-Eagle
Rod W. Beck, R-Boise
Kim J Wickstrum, R-Star