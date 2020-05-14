Eli Hodson, a Republican candidate for District 21 House Seat B, is missing necessary party affiliation paperwork that should have been filed with the county when he declared his candidacy, according to the Idaho Secretary of State's Office, the state-level authority on elections.
Hodson, who says the Ada County Elections Office lost the paperwork, should not have been allowed on the ballot without the party affiliation form. But it's too late to remove his name, elections officials say, and if he wins, the election may be contested.
Candidates who seek a party nomination in a primary election must be affiliated with that party at the time they file for candidacy, according to Idaho Statute. This year, the deadline to file both the party affiliation and declaration of candidacy forms was March 13. Candidates can file party affiliation paperwork the same day they file for candidacy, Deputy Secretary of State Jason Hancock told the Idaho Press. Hodson said that's what he did.
Around 4:30 p.m. March 13, Hodson said he went to the county elections office and turned in both a declaration of candidacy and party affiliation form with the Republican party.
"I was aware of the rules when I went in," he said in a phone interview Wednesday. "I filed my notice for candidacy and also my party affiliation form at that time."
Hancock said neither the Idaho Secretary of State nor the Ada County Elections Office have a record of the party affiliation form.
"Does that mean he's wrong? Well, I don't know. It's hard to prove a negative," Hancock said. "The records would suggest that, no, that didn't happen, but is it possible that he turned something in, and it somehow got lost? I suppose anything is possible. Is it likely? No."
Hodson, a Boise resident, is running to fill a seat vacated by Republican Rep. Megan Kiska in District 21, which covers southwest Boise and southeast Meridian. His opponents in the primary election are Greg Ferch and Brenda Palmer.
Hodson said he is a "lifelong Republican." When asked why he wasn't already affiliated with the Republican party, Hodson said, "As far as I know, I've always been affiliated Republican."
"I've been in Republican politics since I was 15 years old," he said. "I've never affiliated with any other party. I could forgive (elections officials) if they lost paperwork that I turned in, but the bottom line is that it was turned in, and they understand that, and there's no reason to doubt that I've always been a Republican."
Without a party affiliation form, Hodson should not have appeared on the Republican primary ballot, according to Idaho Statute, which states, "The filing official shall reject any declaration of candidacy for partisan office in a primary election from candidates who are not affiliated with a political party."
Hancock, who did not work for the Secretary of State's Office at the time of the filing deadline, said "obviously it got missed somehow" in Hodson's case. "Or, I think more likely, it just wasn't checked," he said.
"It was a case where, because he checked 'Republican' on the candidacy filing, it was assumed he was a Republican, and I don't think it was checked," Hancock said.
It's too late for Hodson to be removed from the primary ballot as the May 19 election is being conducted by mail-in ballot only, and tens of thousands mail-in ballots have already been sent out. According to Hancock, the only recourse is: If Hodson wins the election, either a runner-up or the Republican Party could contest the result and the matter likely would have to be settled in court.
"I don't know what a judge would rule in that case," he said.
Moving forward, Hodson said he's not going to "bow out" of the race due to the missing paperwork. His campaign is "about connecting back with the voters."
"I have absolutely no intention of undermining myself in that regard, and I'm going to continue to press forward," he said. "I look forward to winning the election and taking the seat when this is all said and done."