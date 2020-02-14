MERIDIAN — The West Ada School District is considering a bond measure in 2020 that would fund several facilities projects.
The current proposal is for a $62.7 million bond, which tentatively would fund construction of a new elementary school, an elementary school replacement and remodels and classroom additions at several other schools.
The school board will consider at its next meeting whether to send the bond measure — which requires approval from a supermajority of voters — to the ballot in May, district spokesman Eric Exline said.
"The proposal to put a bond on the ballot has not been approved by the Board, so anything that is proposed may or may not end up on the ballot in May, or there may not be a bond at all," Exline said in an email.
On Thursday, Ed Klopfenstein, chairman of the school board, told the Meridian City Council in a joint council/school board meeting that the proposed bond amount is "one of the lower bonds we've had over the last 10, 15 years."
Voters approved in 2018 a $95 million bond, which funded construction of a new elementary school and a new high school as well as expansions at:
- Mountain View High School (completed)
- Star Elementary School (August 2020 completion)
- Mary McPherson Elementary School (November 2020 completion)
The bond also funded the purchase of land for future school sites.
The new elementary school, Pleasant View, and the new high school, Owyhee, are expected to be completed this summer.
The school board will consider the 2020 bond at its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 25 at the West Ada District Service Center, 1303 E. Central Drive. The meeting is open to the public.