MERIDIAN — The West Ada School District is considering revisions to its transportation discipline policy that would make parents/students liable for damage to school bus property and require bus drivers to issue verbal warnings before disciplining a student.
Trustees of the West Ada School Board, who were sworn in this week during their first monthly meeting of the year, heard on Tuesday the school district’s revised policy on school bus discipline. Trustees later expressed several concerns about the policy, including its failure to mention bus driver safety rules and its guidelines for handling of a potential disciplinary appeal.
“This update to the policy brings our transportation discipline procedures in line with our status as contracting-out busing,” said Ian Updike, West Ada’s transportation liaison, at the school board meeting. “It also makes the policy more clear and transparent for parents.”
The school district contracts with Cascade Student Transportation to provide school busing. Cascade bus drivers, who have the same authority on a bus as a teacher does in a classroom, enforce the bus rules, which are posted in each bus and online. Student management coordinators, Cascade employees that work in the company’s office, are responsible for citing students for rule violations and informing parents of the citations.
According to the school district’s current transportation discipline policy, students who violate bus rules are disciplined based on a citation point system and can be suspended from riding the bus based on the number of points. Rule violations — fighting, swearing, eating/drinking, smoking, vandalism, etc. — cause students to accumulate points. Students can receive multi-point citations, depending on the severity of the violation. After accruing four or more points in one school year, a student can be suspended from riding the bus for five days and up to the rest of the school year.
The revisions to the policy — which was last updated in 2013 — expand upon the consequences of point citations and discipline procedures. Updike first presented revisions at the school board’s December meeting.
One proposed addition to the policy states, “Students/families are liable to pay for damage resulting from vandalism.”
“Vandalism is generally slashing a seat or something like that,” Updike said at the December meeting. “Most school districts do, from what I’ve seen, require that students pay for those damages.”
Another proposed addition states bus drivers will deliver a verbal warning to a student violating bus rules, prior to issuing the first citation point.
“It codifies what a good bus-driving practice is,” Updike said. “You issue a warning before bringing meaningful discipline.”
Under each explanation of point citations, proposed language says a citation is issued after a bus driver documents a rule violation or “behaviors are otherwise observed.” This language reflects Cascade’s practice of monitoring students’ behavior through cameras on each bus, Updike said.
“As the staff at Cascade are reviewing video, a lot of times they’re seeing things that may not have been reported but are in need of correction,” Updike said. “A lot of vaping discipline citations arise from this.”
Trustee Amy Johnson, who defeated longtime trustee Mike Vuittonet in the November election, suggested at the Tuesday meeting that bus drivers’ safety guidelines be added to the policy.
“We don’t talk about the due process if a parent sees a bus driver actually not operating under the policy,” Johnson said at the Tuesday meeting. “This is a transportation discipline policy. It’s not just for students. When we talk about buses, there’s really two parties involved.”
According to the current discipline policy, students can appeal a citation within five days of suspension of bus-riding privileges. Students or parents contact Cascade’s student management coordinators if they want to appeal, Updike said at the Tuesday meeting. Cascade then informs West Ada’s transportation liaison of the appeal and a hearing may be held to consider the appeal.
In the last few years, just one citation has been appealed, Updike said.
“It is a rare circumstance,” he said.
Trustee Ed Klopfenstein, who on Tuesday was reappointed as chairman of the school board, recommended the policy clarify who is responsible for responding to an appeal because currently that’s not clear.
Trustee Philip Neuhoff said the appeals process should be handled within the school district, rather than through Cascade. The contractor responding to an appeal “doesn’t sit well with me,” Neuhoff said.
“We’re asking someone who is not our employee to enforce our policy,” he said.
A third hearing of the proposed policy changes will take place at the board’s February meeting. Johnson volunteered to work with Updike to address the trustees’ concerns before then.