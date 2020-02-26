MERIDIAN — The West Ada School District will seek a $68.7 million bond this spring. If approved, the bond would fund, among other things, a new elementary school in south Meridian, a replacement facility for Eagle Elementary School of the Arts, a new school auditorium at the Idaho Fine Arts Academy, and a new career and technical education center.
The West Ada school board on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution to ask voters for the bond. It's the third bond measure since 2015 by West Ada, the largest school district in Idaho with more than 40,400 students.
"I'm going to support the bond resolution because it's moving us towards where we need to go, and, at the same time, we're recognizing that it's not getting us all the way where we need to be in some areas," said West Ada trustee Amy Johnson at the Tuesday meeting. "We're still going to have an overcrowding problem, potentially south of the freeway and also (in) northwest Meridian."
The proposed south Meridian elementary school facility would ease overcrowding and projected enrollment boosts in the area. Five of eight elementary schools in south Meridian are above capacity, according to West Ada data. Nearly 8,500 homes south of Interstate 84 in Meridian have been approved for construction, which will generate more than 3,100 elementary-age students, the data shows.
Within the boundaries of Hillsdale Elementary School — currently 138 students above its capacity — 1,366 preliminary plats have been approved, according to the data. Those future homes will bring an estimated 504 elementary-age students into Hillsdale's boundaries.
The bond would fund construction of facilities for Blue Valley Elementary School — named after one of the original common schools in the area before the West Ada district was formed in 1950 — which would have a 650-student capacity. Blue Valley would be housed in a 65,000-square-foot facility, located west of Linder Road between Overland and Victory roads.
The new school would cost $19 million.
Also included in the bond proposal is a $19 million project to replace the building housing Eagle Elementary School of the Arts. The building, which opened in 1959, has smaller classrooms than standard West Ada elementary schools.
The new Eagle Elementary school building, proposed on the west side of campus, would be about 45,000 square feet larger than the current facility, and the new capacity would be 650 students, about 220 more than its current enrollment.
The bond also would fund a new Career Technical Center. The $7 million project would allow the district to expand its programs in career and technical education (CTE), which currently are housed at facilities throughout the district. The 20,000-square-foot facility is proposed on 12 acres adjacent to Central Academy in Meridian on North Locust Grove Road. The facility would house expanded programs in computer science, welding, early childhood education, collision repair and residential construction.
On Tuesday, the district added one more project to its initial bond proposal of $62.7 million: A new auditorium at Idaho Fine Arts Academy in Eagle. The 600-seat auditorium would cost $6 million.
Eric Exline, chief communications officer for West Ada, said at the Tuesday meeting the auditorium had nearly 86% support from the district's bond committee, which weighs in on proposed projects.
The proposed bond also would fund the following projects:
- Centennial High School six-classroom addition: The high school in west Boise is more than 200 students over capacity, and the additional classrooms — 6,000 square feet altogether — would eliminate the use of portables for its special needs program. Cost: $1.7 million
- Desert Sage Elementary School six-classroom addition: The elementary school in south Boise is slightly over capacity. The additional classrooms would eliminate the need for portables and create space for special programs and a community school program. Cost: $2.3 million
- Lake Hazel Middle School remodel: The south Boise middle school would be remodeled to update lighting, HVAC/ductwork information technology infrastructure. Classrooms and bathrooms also would be remodeled. Cost: $10 million
- Elementary playground safety upgrades: Older playground equipment would be upgraded and Softfall surface would be replaced with synthetic turf. Cost: $3.7 million
The $68.7 million bond will go before voters on a May 19 ballot. The bond will require approval from a supermajority, or two-thirds, of voters.
Voters approved in 2018 a $95 million bond, which funded construction of a new elementary school and a new high school as well as expansions at other school facilities. The new elementary school, Pleasant View, and the new high school, Owyhee, are expected to be completed this summer.
To accommodate the area's rapid growth, West Ada likely will continue to seek bonds every two years. Projected school needs show the district will ask for a bond in 2022 for three new elementary schools, in 2024 for a new middle school, and in 2026 for new elementary and high schools.
"You will see that what West Ada will need to do is run bonds every two years as far as the eye can see," Exline told trustees on Tuesday.