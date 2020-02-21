MERIDIAN — Meridian High School, whose mascot is the Warriors, will stop using a Native American headdress logo, one of two logos it uses for school branding. Meridian will continue to use the Warriors nickname, however, and Native American imagery on the school’s campus will remain.
Meridian will transition solely to using its ‘M’ block-letter logo. The school adopted the 'M' logo for athletics 15 years ago, but continued using the headdress logo on other school branding.
"It's a continuation of something that's been a part of the school culture for 15 years," said Eric Exline, chief communications officer for the West Ada School District
The decision to drop the headdress logo — which was first reported by the Idaho Statesman — came in August, when Meridian was in the process of replacing its gym floor, Exline said.
Two months earlier, the eastern Idaho-based Shoshone-Bannock Tribes sent a letter to state lawmakers asking them to ban public schools from using Native American mascots.
“The non-Indian, Euro-American rationale of public schools and communities that using mascots such as Savages, Redskins or Indians ‘honors’ Indian people is grossly inaccurate,” the tribes wrote. “The continued use of those names would only honor the non-Indian ideology created by dominant mainstream society, whose ancestors directly or indirectly killed, sold, removed or demoralized the original Indian residents.”
The letter identified eight high schools that use Native American mascots including:
- Pocatello High School
- Salmon
- Salmon River
- Shoshone
- Preston
- Buhl
Boise High School and Teton High School were also listed, which at the time were using the Braves and the Redskins, respectively, as mascots.
The letter did not mention Meridian or Kootenai high schools. Both schools, at the time the letter was sent, used the Warriors nickname along with Native American logos. Kootenai continues to use the logo.
In light of the letter, and the possibility of a law banning Indian mascots, Meridian decided to use the 'M' logo when replacing its gym floor — an $18,000 project — and any future school branding, Exline said.
“We thought, if this might become something, then let's just put the ‘M,’” he said. "Going forward, if they're going to put a logo on something, they're going to put the 'M' on it."
That could be anything from spirit apparel to posters and calendars. Following publication of the Idaho Statesman's story on Feb. 13, the Meridian High School website still had the headdress logo in the web page header, but it has since been replaced with the 'M' logo.
Two Idaho schools last year chose to change their Indian mascots following the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes’ plea to lawmakers, and another school could follow suit in the coming months.
Last July, after several years of debate, the Teton County school board in eastern Idaho voted to retire Teton High School’s 90-year-old Redskins nickname. In August, the Boise School District chose to change Boise High School’s nickname from Braves to Brave and remove Native American imagery from its campus. This March or April, the Nezperce School District in northern Idaho will consider changing its junior/senior school nickname, currently the Indians, the Lewiston Tribune reported.
Meridian High School will not change its Warriors nickname.
“Any of the negativity that we’ve gotten, it’s that headdress, not really the Warriors,” Meridian Principal Jill Lilienkamp told the Idaho Statesman last week. “We’ll always be the Warriors. I don’t think that will ever change.”
While Idaho schools that changed mascots held votes with their respective school boards, that's not necessary when a school decides to change a logo, Exline said.
"It's perfectly OK for them to decide to do that," he said. "It would be a little bit different if the school said, 'Well, we're just going to entirely change our mascot.' That might be something that you would take to the school board."
Ed Klopfenstein, West Ada school board chairman and zone 1 trustee, which encompasses Meridian High, said the school board was not consulted on the decision to drop the headdress logo, but he is "personally fine" with it.
"The staff and students at Meridian High School obviously thought hard on this and decided that a change was needed," Klopfenstein said in an email. "What they didn't change was their school pride. They're still proud 'Meridian Warriors.’ They just didn't feel they needed the Native American headdress to express that."
Meridian is not entirely dropping the Native American imagery associated with the Warriors name. Symbols around campus — a stone sign at the school's entrance that includes a man wearing a headdress, a bronze statue of a Native American man in the front office and a collage in the shape of the headdress logo — will not be removed, Exline said.
"We're not spending any money" to remove those objects, he said. The symbols are "part of the school's tradition," Exline told KTVB for a Feb. 13 story.
Exline told the Idaho Press he did not know how much it would cost to remove the Native American symbols on campus, but he said it would cost "tens of thousands of dollars" to replace the headdress-shaped collage alone.
Eight Idaho high schools continue to use Native American mascots or logos. The Kootenai Warriors use an Indian headdress logo, similar to Meridian's former logo. Salmon and Salmon River high schools use the nickname Savages. Buhl, Nezperce, Pocatello, Preston and Shoshone all claim the nickname Indians.