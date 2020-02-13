MERIDIAN — Doral Academy of Idaho, an arts-focused public charter school, is set to open in Meridian this fall.
It will be the first Idaho location for Doral Academy Inc., an organization that manages charter schools in Florida, Nevada and Colorado. A Buda, Texas, location is expected to open this fall.
The tuition-free school is accepting 193 students in kindergarten through fifth grade for the fall 2020 semester. Students are accepted through a lottery system. The school eventually will expand to kindergarten through eighth grade, a news release said.
Doral Academy is an "arts integrated" school, meaning the standard curriculum will be enhanced by project-based learning in arts such as music, dance, theater, visual arts and media production, according to the Doral Academy of Idaho website. Through the arts, "students will be afforded the opportunity to learn in a way that meets their own unique cultural, intellectual, social, and emotional needs," the web statement reads.
Doral Academy of Idaho will be led by Principal Julianna Turley, an Idaho Falls native who most recently was assistant principal for the Doral Academy Cactus Campus in Las Vegas.
A Brigham Young University graduate, Turley has nearly 20 years experience in education, teaching in California and Nevada schools.
"I believe in community, creativity, and innovation," Turley said in the news release. "Together, we will create the future.”
Parents can apply for the lottery selection at doralidaho.org.
Doral Academy of Idaho was granted an operating charter by Idaho's Public Charter School Commission.
The school temporarily will be housed in the former Compass Charter School building on Cherry Lane. Compass moved last year to a new building near Black Cat and Franklin roads. Doral Academy plans to build a new campus in Meridian in the coming years.
Doral Academy administrators are hosting a parent/student interest meeting at 7 p.m. March 5 at the former Compass Public Charter School building, 2511 W. Cherry Lane in Meridian.