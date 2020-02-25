MERIDIAN — The Meridian Police Department has implemented a new emergency alert system called Nixle.
Meridian police will use Nixle's Community Notification System to alert residents in real time of localized emergency situations and relevant community advisories. The alerts will be sent via email and text message.
Nixle, a San Francisco-based company, provides its notification system to more than 8,000 fire and police departments, schools, hospitals and other entities, according to its website.
The Nixle system is separate from the city’s main subscription delivery service. Meridian residents can sign up for both services separately on the city’s website.
To subscribe to the Nixle email distribution visit meridiancity.org/subscribe and sign up on the form labeled Meridian Police Department using a mobile number, email and the Meridian Police Department’s Zip Code, 83642.
To receive text message notifications via Nixle, text MERIDIAN to 888777. There is no charge for registering for the service, but standard text messaging rates associated with your mobile phone service will apply.
The Meridian Police Department also posts alerts and other information on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Nextdoor.