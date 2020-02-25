MERIDIAN — The Meridian Police Department has implemented a new emergency alert system called Nixle.
Meridian police will use Nixle’s Community Notification System to alert residents in real time of localized emergency situations and relevant community advisories. The alerts will be sent via email and text message. Through a mobile application, officers can send messages from the scene of a crime or emergency.
“The department is able to provide communication through the Nixle phone application instead of waiting to use a computer; we can provide transparent and timely information while at a scene of a crime,” said Stephany Galbreaith, Meridian’s public safety information officer, in an email.
Nixle provides three communication options:
- Community event: Police can share upcoming event information.
- Time-sensitive press releases: Police can format press releases to provide media with quick communication.
- Urgent alerts: A tool for police to immediately share information on an emergency.
The city will pay $7,500 annually for the Nixle service, Galbreaith said.
Other benefits of Nixle, she said, include:
- Community members independently subscribe to Nixle, rather than the police department having to maintain an internal email distribution list, which allows the receiver to have more control over what they want to see and how it is sent to them.
- Nixle can distribute urgent weather updates.
Nixle, a San Francisco-based company, provides its notification system to more than 8,000 fire and police departments, schools, hospitals and other entities, according to its website.
The Nixle system is separate from the city’s main subscription delivery service. Meridian residents can sign up for both services separately on the city’s website.
To subscribe to the Nixle email distribution visit meridiancity.org/subscribe and sign up on the form labeled Meridian Police Department using a mobile number, email and the Meridian Police Department’s Zip Code, 83642.
To receive text message notifications via Nixle, text MERIDIAN to 888777. There is no charge for registering for the service, but standard text messaging rates associated with your mobile phone service will apply.
The Meridian Police Department also posts alerts and other information on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Nextdoor.