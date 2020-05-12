MERIDIAN — A Boise man remains in jail with a $305,000 bond after police and prosecutors say he kidnapped a vulnerable adult and took him to Seattle in February, then tried to kidnap him once again on Friday.
Matthew Osgood, 52, is charged with second-degree kidnapping, abuse of a vulnerable adult, attempted kidnapping and violation of a protection order, according to Stephany Galbreaith, spokeswoman for the Meridian Police Department. According to Galbreaith, the arrest has its origins in a Feb. 15 incident, when officers took a report of a missing person, a 34-year-old vulnerable man.
The report came from the 1000 block of West Pine Avenue in Meridian and the missing person was believed to be on a road trip with Osgood, who knew the victim, according to Galbreaith. The man’s caregiver was concerned because the man didn’t pack any clothes or medication, nor did he know about the road trip ahead of time. As police investigated, they spoke with the man, who said Osgood forcibly took him to Seattle. Police worked with the Seattle Police Department to help the man get home, and Osgood was arrested, according to Galbreaith.
At about 1:20 p.m. on May 8, Meridian police officers once again responded to the 1000 block of West Pine Avenue, according to Galbreaith. Police say Osgood had called the vulnerable man and spoken to him by phone, in violation of the protection order. After police received a second call, they returned to the address at roughly 5:35 p.m., according to Galbreaith. The vulnerable man told officers Osgood had entered the home and told the man he was going to leave with Osgood. When the vulnerable man said he was calling police, Osgood left.
Police found Osgood not long after that, at the intersection of South Eagle Road and East Plaza Drive in Eagle. He was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail just before 8:30 p.m. Friday.
He is next scheduled to appear in court Monday.