BOISE — A judge on March 6 sentenced an Ada County woman to a year and a half in prison after a jury in December convicted her of neglecting the elderly woman she served as a caregiver to, and having an elderly man cremated without his family’s knowledge.
Sherri L. Watring, 53, was convicted of abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult under circumstances likely to produce great bodily harm and exploitation of a vulnerable adult in excess of $1,000, as well as a misdemeanor petit theft charge, according to a news release from the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office. She committed those crimes between January 2016 and February 2018, although she’d worked as the caregiver for the couple for roughly seven years, the release said. Following the man’s death in February 2018, Watring had him cremated without his family’s knowledge. She then stole the urn and the ashes, and spread them, the release said.
Watring neglected the woman by not providing adequate nutrition and performing improper medical treatments, the release said. She also stole more than $1,000 from the couple; the woman died in hospice care in June 2018.