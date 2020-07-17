MERIDIAN — Twenty-two people tested positive for COVID-19 after golf tournaments on consecutive weekends in late June at The Club at SpurWing, a private club in Meridian.
Twelve cases were linked to the Wing Ding tournament, held June 24-27, the Idaho Statesman reported. But additional COVID-19 cases are tied to another tournament, the Ladies Classic, held at SpurWing June 18-20, Christine Myron, public information officer for Central District Health, told the Idaho Press.
"We started receiving test results around July 6 that through the investigation process, were eventually connected to these tournaments," Myron said in an email. "We are still working through the investigation for the incoming cases but the commonality so far is having attended one of these tournaments."
No hospitalizations were reported during Central District Health's investigation of the outbreak.
Myron said Central District Health doesn't know who was exposed to the virus at the event versus those who were exposed prior to and were at the event while infectious.
"This is a challenge to determine when there is such widespread community transmission and overlapping incubation and infectious periods during the dates of the tournaments," she said. "However, what we do know, because we see it, is that your exposure risk increases any time you’re in a larger gathering, whether it’s family, friends or strangers."
Those who contracted the virus at one of the SpurWing tournaments likely would have COVID-19 symptoms by now if they were symptomatic, Myron said.
Many golf courses have stayed open during the pandemic because it's an outdoor activity that allows for social distancing. Some courses have put safety precautions in place such as closing their club houses or limiting cart rentals to one golfer per cart, KTVB reported.
Golf tournaments are a popular form of fundraising for local nonprofits. The Boys & Girls Club of Nampa's annual tournament is scheduled for Aug. 21 at RedHawk Golf Course in Nampa. The 18th Annual Meridian Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble is also scheduled that at at Shadow Valley Golf Course in Garden City.