BOISE — The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified the Meridian woman police believe was the victim of a murder earlier this week.
Darla Fletcher, 56, is the woman’s name, according to a news release from the office.
On Monday, officers responded to a call for service in Northwest Boise, near the intersection of Bloom and State streets, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. They found a woman, later identified as Fletcher, dead on the scene. David Randall, 56, was also on the scene and knew Fletcher, according to police.
Based on the evidence officers found, they investigated the incident as a suspicious death, according to the police department’s release. Police arrested Randall on suspicion of first-degree murder Tuesday afternoon; he is scheduled to appear in court later today.
Tonia Fleming, office manager for the Ada County Coroner’s Office, confirmed police allowed coroner’s office employees on the scene Tuesday morning, almost a day after officers first responded. Fletcher was pronounced dead at noon on Tuesday, according to the release from the coroner’s office.
Fletcher’s cause and manner of death are still pending, according to the release, and coroner’s office employees have not yet finished an autopsy of Fletcher’s body. Police are still investigating the case, according to the coroner’s release.