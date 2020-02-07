FRIDAY
Garden City — 80’s Dance Party with Casio Dreams, 8 p.m., Ironwood Bar & Grill, 5467 N. Glenwood St.
Boise — Adult Night: A Drink with Tink, 7 p.m., Discovery Center of Idaho, 131 W. Myrtle St. This is an age 21+ event.
Boise — Boise Golf and Travel Show, 5 p.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. Vision Marketing.
Boise — Bourbon Dogs: Celebrating Bourbon Week, 7:30 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Brett Dennen: 2020 Lift Tour, 8 p.m., Knitting Factory, 416 S. Ninth St.
Nampa — Canyon County Spring Home and Garden Show, 5 p.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd.
Boise — Concert & Square Dance for the Rivers, 7 p.m., Mardi Gras Ballroom, 615 S. Ninth St. Idaho Rivers United.
Boise — Connor Jay Liess | Live at Barbarian Brewing (Downtown), 7 p.m., 1022 W. Main St.
Boise — Curse of Toothless Murder Mystery, 7 p.m., Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.
Meridian — Daddy Daughter Dance by Summerwind Skippers, 6:30 p.m., Heritage Middle School, 4990 N. Meridian Road.
Meridian — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Meridian — Dr. Michael Greger: How Not To Die, 6 p.m., Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine, 1401 E. Central Drive.
Nampa — The Fairy Doll, 7 .pm., Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S.
Nampa — Jacksons / Nike Indoor Track, 11 a.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd.
Boise — Josiah Johnson, 8 p.m., The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St.
Nampa — The Goo Good Dolls’ Miracle Pill Summer Tour, with Lifehouse and Forest Blakk, is coming to the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater on July 23. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. at www.ictickets.com, and range from $29.50 to $249.50.
Boise — Returned Peace Corps Volunteer Social Night, 5 p.m., Sun Ray Cafe, 1602 N. 13th St., Idaho Returned Peace Corps Volunteers.
Garden City — RJ McGinnis Band at Ranch Club, 9 p.m., 3544 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Simeon Mills: The Obsoletes, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop, 180 N. Eighth St.
Meridian — Touchmark Community Art Show, 9 a.m., Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village, 4037 E. Clocktower Lane.
SATURDAY
Boise — Gatsby Prom, 8 p.m., Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St.
Boise — Auditions for Love, Lies and the Doctor’s Dilemma, 2 p.m., Stage Coach Theatre, 4802 W. Emerald St.
Nampa — Bee Gees Gold, 2 p.m., Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S.
Boise — Black Innovators in STEM, 11 a.m., Discovery Center of Idaho, 131 W. Myrtle St.
Boise — Boise Contra Dance, 8 p.m., Broadway Dance Center, 893 E. Boise Ave.
Boise — Boise Golf and Travel Show, 9 a.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Boise — Book & Wine Night With Zhoo Zhoo Winery, 7:30 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop, 180 N. Eighth St.
Eagle — Cabin Fever Reliever Fundraiser, 10 a.m., Caldwell Events Center, O’Connor Field House, S. 22nd Ave.
Nampa — Canyon County Spring Home and Garden Show, 11 a.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd.
Boise — Common Ground Community Chorus: Connected, A spotlight on mental health awareness, 7 p.m., Hillview United Methodist Church, 8525 W. Ustick Road.
Boise — Curse of Toothless Murder Mystery, 7 p.m., Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.
Meridian — D15 Democrats Valentine Party and Auction, 6 p.m., Meridian Senior Center at Kleiner Park, 1920 N. Records Way.
Boise — The Deborah Michel’s Gang “D.M.G.,” 5:30 p.m., Albertsons Broadway on the Rocks, 1219 Broadway Ave.
Boise — F3T Presents 14th annual Fly Fishing Film Tour, 4 p.m., The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St.
Boise — Family Field Trip Weekend at World Center for Birds of Prey, 10 a.m., 5668 W. Flying Hawk Lane. The Peregrine Fund.
Nampa — Finally Home! Homebuyer Education Class, 8:30 a.m., Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S. Nampa Association of Realtors.
Meridian — Girls Day Out, 10 a.m., Galaxy Event Center, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane. IBL Events Inc.
Boise — The Green Zoo Album Release, 8 p.m., The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St.
Boise — i9 Sports Winter Leagues, 8 a.m., Boise Valley Adventist School, 925 N. Cloverdale Road.
Meridian — ICOM Community Health Fair, 12 p.m., Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine, 1401 E. Central Drive.
Boise — Idaho Ink Spots Calligraphy Demo, 11 a.m., Rediscovered Bookshop, 180 N. Eighth St.
Boise — The Idaho Pun Slam, 7:30 p.m., The Lounge at the End of the Universe, 2417 W. Bank Drive. Moonbaby Arts.
Meridian — Jerry Smith and Athena Holsman, 6 p.m., Deja Brew Laugh-A-Latte, 112 E. Idaho Ave.
Meridian — Jump Time Fundraiser (to support Meridian Library District), 10 a.m., 2805 E. Franklin Road.
Boise — Kaleidisco: Outside In Movement, 10 p.m., Reef, 105 S. Sixth St.
Meridian — Kings of Swing, 8:30 p.m., Initial Point Gallery, Meridian City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Ave.
Boise — The Lucky Losers with Ben Rice, 6:30 p.m., Sapphire Room at the Riverside, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Meridian — Meridian Symphony: For the Love of It, 7 p.m., Initial Point Art Gallery, Meridian City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Ave.
Boise — Music Department Audition Day #1, 8:30 a.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane.
Boise — The Rounders Band at Quinn’s Restaurant & Lounge, 8 p.m., Quinn’s Restaurant and Lounge, 1005 S. Vista Ave.
Meridian — Senior Dog Adoption Day!, 11 a.m., PetSmart, 1220 N. Eagle Road. Green Heart Rescue.
Nampa — Snake River Handbell Conference Concert, 6:30 p.m., Central Elementary Gymnasium, 1415 Sixth St. S. Area 10, Handbell Musicians of America.
Boise — Spring Garden School, 8 a.m., Edwards Greenhouse, 4106 Sand Creek, University of Idaho Ada County Extension.
Boise — Stone Temple Pilots (Acoustic), 8 p.m., Knitting Factory, 416 S. Ninth St.
Meridian — Touchmark Community Art Show, 9 a.m., Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village, 4037 E. Clocktower Lane.
SUNDAY
Boise — Amazing Let’s Roam Boise Scavenger Hunt: Hidden Treasures, 10 a.m., Idaho State Capitol, 700 W. Jefferson St.
Boise — Band of Brothers Road Show: American Authors and Magic Giants, with special guest Public, Knitting Factory, 416 S. Ninth St. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets $25 to $60. More information at bit.ly/383fQ5f.
Boise — Auditions for Love, Lies and the Doctor’s Dilemma, 2 p.m., Stage Coach Theatre, 4802 W. Emerald St.
Boise — Golf and Travel Show, 10 a.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. Vision Marketing.
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Ten Mile Christian Church, 10 a.m., 3500 W. Franklin Road.
Caldwell — Calligraphy Demo from the Idaho Ink Spots, 11 a.m., Rediscovered Books, 802 Arthur St.
Nampa — Canyon County Spring Home and Garden Show, 11 a.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd.
Boise — Family Field Trip Weekend at World Center for Birds of Prey, 10 a.m., 5668 W. Flying Hawk Lane. The Peregrine Fund.
Boise — Idaho Dance Theatre: Dance and Sip, 5 p.m., GEM Center for the Arts, 2417 W. Bank Drive.
Boise — Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live!, 7 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane.
Garden City — Telaya Design & Cigar Night, 7 p.m., Telaya Wine Co., 240 E. 32nd St.
Meridian — Touchmark Community Art Show, 9 a.m., Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village, 4037 E. Clocktower Lane.
Boise — Uncorked: Season Package, 2 p.m., The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St.
Boise — Volunteer with the Alzheimer’s Association, 9 a.m., 2995 N. Cole Road, #120.
Kuna — Wino Arts ‘n Crafts Barrel Blossoms, 1 p.m., Indian Creek Winery, 1000 N. McDermott Road.
MONDAY
Boise — Boise Philharmonic — BYPO Winter Concert, 7 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane.
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Barbara Morgan STEM Academy, 3:30 p.m., 1825 W. Chateau Drive.
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Meridian Park Apartments, 5:15 p.m., 40 W. Autumn Park Lane.
Garden City — Cut Your Carbon Footprint and $AVE!, 7 p.m., Boise Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 6200 N. Garrett St.
Nampa — Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University, 6:30 p.m., Cross of Christ, 5680 E. Franklin Road, Ste. 12.
Boise — Jazz Monday, 5 p.m., Bar 365 at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Meridian — Touchmark Community Art Show, 9 a.m., Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village, 4037 E. Clocktower Lane.