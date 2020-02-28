TODAY
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Art Source Gallery 9th Annual Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition, 10 a.m., 1015 Main St.
Meridian — The Calling, 7 p.m., Capital Church, 2760 E. Fairview Ave. Boise Love INC.
Boise — Cinderella the Musical, 7 p.m., Centennial Performing Arts Center, 12260 W. McMillan Road. Centennial High School Theater Program.
Boise — Cirque du Soleil: OVO, 4 p.m., Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane.
Meridian — Coffee with the Idaho Legislators, 6:30 a.m., Stillwater meeting room, 1303 E. Central Drive.
Boise — CWI Night at the Idaho Steelheads, 7 p.m., CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd.
Boise — Dave Thomas: New Paintings, 9 a.m., Gallery CTA, 800 W. Main St., Ste. 800.
Meridian — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Boise — FOREVER YOUNG ... A Living Better, Living Longer Experience, 10:30 a.m., Garden Plaza of Valley View, 1130 N. Allumbaugh St.
Boise — Hell’s Belles 20th Anniversary Celebration featuring Powerage and Back in Black in their entirety!, 8 p.m., Knitting Factory, 416 S. Ninth St.
Boise — Income Tax Assistance with AARP, 10 a.m., Library at Hillcrest, 5246 W. Overland Road.
Boise — Invisible Eddie: A British comedy, 8 p.m., Stage Coach Theatre, 4802 W. Emerald St.
Boise — Laurel MacDonald: featured artist, 9 a.m., Sunshine Spice Cafe/Gallery, 6911 W. Fairview Ave.
Boise — Little Princess & Prince pre-show party for Cinderella, 6 p.m., Centennial Performing Arts Center, 12260 W. McMillan Road. Centennial High School Theater Program.
Boise — Lost Boys, 6:45 p.m., The Shredder, 430 S. 10th St.
Boise — Lyle Lovett and his acoustic group, 8 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane.
Boise — Margaret Jacobs: Steel Medicine, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Eagle — Science with Style Annual Gala 2020, 6 p.m., Chateau des Fleurs, 176 S. Rosebud Lane. Discovery Center of Idaho.
Boise — Songs of Heritage: Music by African-Americans by Critical Mass Vocal Artists, 7:30 p.m., Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy, 516 S. Ninth St. Opera Idaho.
Garden City — Starbelly presents: Medusa Head & The Witches of Rak!, Doors open 8 p.m., Visual Arts Collective. 3638 Osage St.
Boise — Take Three: A Tribute to Peter, Paul & Mary, 6:30 p.m., Sapphire Room at the Riverside, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Meridian — Touchmark Community Art Show, 9 a.m., Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village, 4037 E. Clocktower Lane.
Boise — Tournées French Film Festival, 6 p.m., Boise State University, 1910 University Drive.
Boise — VR Drop-In, 3 p.m., Library at Hillcrest 5246 W. Overland Road.
Boise — War of the Romantics, 7:30 p.m., The Morrison Center, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane.
Boise — Women in American Impressionism, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
SATURDAY
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Auditions for All Shook Up: A Musical, 9 a.m., Stage Coach Theatre, 4802 W. Emerald St.
Garden City — Blue’s Addicts, 7 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Boise — Buddy DeVore and the Faded Cowboys, 8 p.m., O’Michael’s Pub and Grill, 2433 N. Bogus Basin Road.
Boise — Build-A-Pinball Machine: A Family Maker Event, 1 p.m., Victory Branch, 10664 W. Victory Road.
Boise — Cabernet & Cabaret, 7:30 p.m., Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy, 501 S. Eighth St.
Boise — Cinderella the Musical, 7 p.m., Centennial Performing Arts Center, 12260 W. McMillan Road. Centennial High School Theater Program.
Boise — Cirque du Soleil: OVO, 4 p.m., Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane.
Kuna — Community Cash Bingo & Potluck, 4:30 p.m., Kuna Senior Center, 229 N. Ave. B.
Garden City — Critical Hits Live at Ranch Club, 9 p.m., 3544 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Family Storytime, 11 a.m., Lake Hazel Branch Library, 10489 W. Lake Hazel Road.
Boise — Game Changer Improv nonprofit fundraiser, 7 p.m., The Z event space, 6202 W. State St.
Boise — THE HUMANS by Stephen Karam | Presented by Opal Theatre Company, 2 p.m., GEM Center for the Arts, 2417 W. Bank Drive.
Boise — Idaho Steelheads vs. Utah Grizzlies, 7:10 p.m., CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd.
Boise — Invisible Eddie: A British comedy, 8 p.m., Stage Coach Theatre, 4802 W. Emerald St.
Garden City — Kid’s Fair 2020 | Benefiting the Discovery Center of Idaho, 10 a.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Boise — Leap Day at Zoo Boise, 10 a.m., 355 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Little Princess & Prince pre-show party for Cinderella, 6 p.m., Centennial Performing Arts Center, 12260 W. McMillan Road. Centennial High School Theater Program.
Boise — Margaret Jacobs: Steel Medicine, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Marie Blanchard Friendship Clinic celebrate friendship dinner & auction, 6 p.m., The Crystal Ballroom, Hoff Building, 802 W. Bannock St. #202.
Boise — Reggaeton Nights, 9 p.m., Knitting Factory, 416 S. Ninth St.
Boise — Sick Wish (Album Release!), 8:30 p.m., Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St.
Boise — Sons of Thunder Mountain, 6 p.m., Sapphire Room at the Riverside, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Garden City — Starbelly presents: Medusa Head & The Witches of Rak!, 8 p.m., Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St.
Boise — These Shining Lives Auditions, 2 p.m., Boise Little Theater, 100 E. Fort St.
Boise — Tuesday Musicale East Spring Festival, The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane.
Boise — War of the Romantics, 7:30 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane.
Boise — Women in American Impressionism, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Young Readers Choice Award Bookclub for Kids, 11:30 a.m., Library at Hillcrest, 5246 W. Overland Road.
SUNDAY
Boise — 5Rhythms Movement Workshop — Portals to Ecstasy, 2 p.m., Dancing Dragons Studio, 800 N. 25th St. 5Rhythms Heeraa & Now.
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, 12 p.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Art Revival, 2 p.m., GEM Center for the Arts, 2417 W. Bank Drive. Zero Waste Boise Institute.
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Ten Mile Christian Church, 10 a.m., 3500 W. Franklin Road.
Boise — Cirque du Soleil: OVO, 5 p.m., Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane.
Boise — Death Rattle/Scholastic — Gold & Silver Key Awards, 2 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop, 180 N. Eighth St.
Boise — First Sunday Brunch, 10 a.m., Meriwether Cider Company, 5242 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Girls Night Out: The Show, 8 p.m., Hotel Inn Convention Center, 3300 S. Vista Ave.
Boise — Invisible Eddie: A British comedy, 2 p.m., Stage Coach Theatre, 4802 W. Emerald St.
Boise — Margaret Jacobs: Steel Medicine, 12 p.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Stone Temple Pilots (Acoustic), 8 p.m., Knitting Factory, 416 S. Ninth St.
Boise — These Shining Lives Auditions, 2 p.m., Boise Little Theater, 100 E. Fort St.
Boise — Virtual Reality drop-in, 12:30 p.m., Boise Public Library Main Branch, 715 S. Capitol Blvd.
Boise — Women in American Impressionism, 12 p.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
MONDAY
Boise — AcroYoga six-week series, 7:15 p.m., Sage Yoga & Wellness, 242 N. Eighth St. Ste 200.
Boise — After School Explorations: Build It!, 4:30 p.m., Lake Hazel Branch Library, 10489 W. Lake Hazel Road.
Meridian — ASL Practice Group, 7 p.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Barbara Morgan STEM Academy, 3:30 p.m., 1825 W. Chateau Drive.
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Meridian Park Apartments, 5:15 p.m., 40 W. Autumn Park Lane.
Boise — Books & Brews at Sockeye, 7 p.m., Library at Hillcrest, 5246 W. Overland Road.
Boise — Brent Pella, 8 p.m., Liquid Lounge, 405 S. Eighth St.
Boise — Conference on Housing and Economic Development, 10 a.m., Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. Idaho Housing and Finance Association.
Boise — Dave Thomas: New Paintings, 9 a.m., Gallery CTA, 800 W. Main St., Ste. 800.
Boise — Donavon Frankenreiter The Record Player Tour, 8 p.m., The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St.
Boise — Open Decks at The Lounge, 6 p.m., The Lounge at the End of the Universe, 2417 W. Bank Drive.
Boise — Pepper — Step to the Local Motion Tour 2020, 8 p.m., Knitting Factory, 416 S. Ninth St.
Boise — Teen Program: Iron Chef Challenge, 4:30 p.m., Victory Branch, 10664 W. Victory Road.
Boise — Tricia Levenseller — The Shadows Between Us, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books, 180 N. Eighth St.
Meridian — Upcycle Craft Night, 6 p.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.