TODAY
Boise — 2020 Idaho Student Leadership Forum, 4 p.m., Idaho State Capitol Building, 700 W. Jefferson St.
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Black Jacket Symphony, 8 p.m., The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St.
Boise — Boise Air Guitar Championship, 9 p.m., Eastside Tavern, 610 E. Boise Ave. Idaho Air Guitar.
Boise — Boise State Gymnastics, 6 p.m., ExtraMile Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane.
Boise — Dave Thomas: New Paintings, 9 a.m., Gallery CTA, 800 W. Main St., Ste. 800.
Boise — David Wilcox, 7:30 p.m., The Sapphire Room, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Meridian — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Boise — The Drag — Boise State Department Of Theatre, 7:30 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane.
Boise — First Friday Square Dance: Hokum Hoedown, 7 p.m., Mardi Gras Ballroom, 615 S. Ninth St. Boise Old Time.
Nampa — Footloose the Musical, 7 p.m., Columbia Performing Arts Center, 301 S. Happy Valley Road. Spotlight Theatre and Columbia High School.
Boise — Guilty Pleasure, 8:30 p.m., 5467 N. Glenwood St.
Boise — Hippie Sabotage — Direction of Dreams Tour, 8 p.m., Knitting Factory, 416 S. Ninth St.
Boise — Idaho Dance Theatre Presents: “Vigor,” 7:30 p.m., Boise State University, 1910 University Drive.
Boise — The Idaho Pun Slam, 7:30 p.m., The Lounge at the End of the Universe, 2417 W. Bank Drive. Moonbaby Arts.
Boise — Idaho Steelheads vs. South Carolina Stingrays, 7:10 p.m., CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd.
Boise — ILLUMIBRATE: A Light and Color Festival, 6 p.m., Jack’s Urban Meeting Place, 1000 W. Myrtle St.
Boise — Invisible Eddie: A British comedy, 8 p.m., Stage Coach Theatre, 4802 W. Emerald St.
Boise — Leading Ladies Performance, 8 p.m., Boise Little Theater, 100 E. Fort St.
Boise — Margaret Jacobs: Steel Medicine, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Returned Peace Corps Volunteer Social Night, 5 p.m., Sun Ray Cafe, 1602 N. 13th St. Idaho Returned Peace Corps Volunteers.
Boise — Sacred Pregnancy, 7 p.m., Source Meditation Space, 242 N. Eighth St.
Boise — Tournées French Film Festival, 6 p.m., Boise State University, 1910 University Drive.
Boise — Women in American Impressionism, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
SATURDAY
Boise — An Evening with The Blues Brothers Rock ‘N’ Soul Revue, 7:30 p.m., The Sapphire Room, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Meridian — Are You Up For Yoga, Dog? 5 p.m., Meridian Canine Rescue, 501 E. Scenery Lane. Ste. #100. Meridian Canine Rescue.
Boise — BAM’s Glass and Glam Gala, 6 p.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Bean-to-Bar Chocolate Making Class, from Chocolates by Josh, 6 p.m., 11295 W. Ustick Road.
Boise — Boise State Gymnastics, 6 p.m., ExtraMile Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane.
Boise — Discover Boise State, 8:30 a.m., 1910 University Drive.
Boise — Disney in Concert, 7:30 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane.
Boise — Divorce: The Musical, 8 p.m., The Balcony Club, 150 N. Eighth St.
Boise — The Drag — Boise State Department Of Theatre, 7:30 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane.
Boise — Feature Spots (Comedy at White Dog Brewing), 9 p.m., 705 W. Fulton St.
Meridian — Flag Football Tryouts, 12 p.m., D1 Sports Training, 3800 E. Pewter Falls St.
Nampa — Footloose the Musical, 7 p.m., Columbia Performing Arts Center, 301 S. Happy Valley Road. Spotlight Theatre and Columbia High School.
Boise — Four Smokin Barrels — Locked & Loaded, 8 p.m., Knitting Factory, 416 S. Ninth St.
Boise — HOW ‘SUITE’ IT IS!, 7:30 p.m., Centennial High School Performing Arts Center, 12400 W. McMillan Road.
Boise — Idaho Dance Theatre Presents: “Vigor,” 7:30 p.m., Boise State University, 1910 University Drive.
Boise — Invisible Eddie: A British comedy, 8 p.m., Stage Coach Theatre, 4802 W. Emerald St.
Meridian — Jerry Smith and Athena Holsman, 6 p.m., Deja Brew Laugh-A-Latte 112 E. Idaho Ave.
Boise — Leading Ladies Performance, 8 p.m., Boise Little Theater, 100 E. Fort St.
Boise — The Lone Bellow — Half Moon Light Tour, 9 p.m., The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St.
Meridian — Men’s Senior Softball, 4 p.m., Heritage Middle School, 4990 N. Meridian Road.
Meridian — Our Splendid Life Blended Family Workshop, 11:30 a.m., 3 p.m. Plant Therapy, 3371 N. Eagle Road.
Boise — PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure, 2 p.m., ExtraMile Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane.
Garden City — Rally For Sally, 7 p.m., Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St.
Boise — SCREAMING FEMALES + Bone Haus + Cigarette Speedway, 7 p.m., The Shredder, 430 S. 10th St.
Boise — Sinner’s Circle & Og Persona Presents: Casey Jones, 10 p.m., The Lounge at the End of the Universe, 2417 W. Bank Drive.
SUNDAY
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, 12 p.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Bird Walk in the Park, 8:30 a.m., Hyatt Hidden Lakes Reserve, 5301 N. Maple Grove Road.
Boise — Boise Jazz Society Concert with the Peter Erskine Quartet with George Garzone, 5 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Boise State Gymnastics, 6 p.m., ExtraMile Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane.
Boise — The Drag — Boise State Department Of Theatre, 2 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane.
Boise — Freedom Hawk, 7 p.m., The Shredder, 430 S. 10th St.
Nampa — Great Idaho Gun Show, 9 a.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd.
Boise — Idaho Dance Theatre Presents: “Vigor,” 2 p.m., Boise State University, 1910 University Drive.
Boise — International Women’s Day: Teatime with Lynn Schmidt & Toni Hodge, 1 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop, 180 N. Eighth St.
Boise — Invisible Eddie: A British comedy, 2 p.m., Stage Coach Theatre, 4802 W. Emerald St.
Boise — Leading Ladies Performance, 8 p.m., Boise Little Theater, 100 E. Fort St.
Boise — Margaret Jacobs: Steel Medicine, 12 p.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Meridian — Men’s Senior Softball, 4 p.m., Heritage Middle School, 4990 N. Meridian Road.
Boise — PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure, 12 p.m., ExtraMile Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane.
Boise — Potato BOI Friends & Family Events!, 7 p.m., 1217 S. Latah St.
Boise — Soul Sunday Brunch: Color My Soul, 9 a.m., Sapphire Room at the Riverside, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Women in American Impressionism, 12 p.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
MONDAY
Nampa — Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown, 7:30 p.m., Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S.
Boise — Big Sky Women Session 1: First Round, 2:30 p.m., CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd.
Boise — Boise Jazz Society Residency Events with the Peter Erskine Quartet with George Garzone, 4 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane.
Boise — Boise State Gymnastics, 6 p.m., ExtraMile Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane.
Boise — Capitol Boulevard Book Club at Idaho State Museum, 7 p.m. 610 Julia Davis Drive.
Nampa — Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University, 6:30 p.m., Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, 5680 E. Franklin Road, Ste. 12.
Boise — Dave Thomas: New Paintings, 9 a.m., Gallery CTA, 800 W. Main St., Ste. 800.
Boise — Joseph, Evan Thomas Way, 8 p.m., Knitting Factory, 416 S. Ninth St.
Boise — Leading Ladies Performance, 8 p.m., Boise Little Theater 100 E. Fort St.