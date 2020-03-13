TODAY
Garden City — Alley Rep: A Funny Thing Happened on the way to the Gynecologic Oncology ..., 7 p.m., Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St.
Boise — Antony & Cleopatra, 7:30 p.m., Mad Swede Brewing Company, 2772 S. Cole Road. Ste. 140.
Boise — Ballet Idaho — Spring Rep: Light/Dark, 7:30 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane.
Boise — Big Sky Men Session 4: Semi-Final, 5:30 p.m., CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd.
Boise — Big Sky Women Championship, 1 p.m., CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd.
Boise — Boise Chamber Music Series presents the Jasper Quartet, 7:30 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane.
Boise — GOLD St. Patty’s Day Party, 7 p.m., The Silly Birch, 507 W. Main St.
Garden City — Roadster Show, 12 p.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Boise — Boise State Gymnastics, 6 p.m., ExtraMile Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane.
Boise — Butte In Boise, 5 p.m., Boise Centre, East Ballroom, 195 S. Capitol Blvd.
Boise — Capital City Kiwanis Auction & Dinner Playhouse, 6 p.m., El Korah Shrine, 1118 W. Idaho St.
Meridian — Coffee with the Idaho Legislators, 6:30 a.m., Stillwater Meeting Room, 1303 E. Central Drive.
Garden City — Credence Revelation CCR Tribute featuring Randy Linder, 7:30 p.m., Sapphire Room at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Meridian — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Boise — The Drag — Boise State Department Of Theatre, 7:30 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane.
Boise — Every Brilliant Thing, 8 p.m., Boise Contemporary Theater, 854 W. Fulton St.
Boise — Flavorful Fairytales: “The Day the Crayons Quit,” 4:30 p.m., JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St.
Nampa — Footloose the Musical, 7 p.m., Columbia Performing Arts Center, 301 S. Happy Valley Road. Spotlight Theatre and Columbia High School.
Boise — Friday the Thirteenth, 6 p.m., The Shredder, 430 S. 10th St.
Boise — Healthy Lifestyle Workshop, 7 p.m., Pioneer Title Co., 8151 W. Rifleman St.
Meridian — Hiring Event, 10 a.m., CaptionCall Silverstone Plaza Bldg., 3405 E. Overland Road, Ste. 200.
Meridian — Idaho Songwriters Association Songwriting Workshop, 7 p.m., Dunkley Music Recital Hall 3410 N. Eagle Road.
Boise — The Interstice Series works by Leslie Dixon, 7 a.m., Boise State University SUB Trueblood Gallery, 1700 University Drive.
Boise — Invisible Eddie: A British comedy., 8 p.m., Stage Coach Theatre, 4802 W. Emerald St.
Boise — Laurie Halse Anderson — SHOUT, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop, 180 N. Eighth St.
Boise — Leading Ladies Performance, 8 p.m., Boise Little Theater, 100 E. Fort St.
Boise — OHSU 4th Annual Adult Mental Health Update: Strategies for Primary Care, 8:15 a.m., St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center, 190 E. Bannock St.
Meridian — Ribbon Cutting — Regina Collins Realtor, 4 p.m., Epic Realty, 3573 E. Longwing Lane #210 in The Village at Meridian.
Nampa — The Roadshow Tour, 7 p.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd. Compassion Live.
Boise — Rosanne Cash with John Leventhal — She Remembers Everything, 8 p.m., The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St.
Boise — Tropical Latin Dance Party, 9 p.m., Knitting Factory, 416 S. Ninth St.
SATURDAY
Meridian — 12th Annual Luck O’ the Irish Casino Night, 6:30 p.m., Center at the Park, 1920 N. Records Ave. Meridian Optimist Club.
Boise — 2020 Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame Ceremony, 10 a.m., Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St.
Garden City — Alley Rep: A Funny Thing Happened ..., 7 p.m., Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St.
Boise — Alturas, Buddy Devore & The Faded Cowboys, 8:30 p.m., Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St.
Boise — Antony & Cleopatra, 7:30 p.m., Mad Swede Brewing Company, 2772 S. Cole Road. Ste. 140.
Boise — Auditions for The Drowsy Chaperone, 3 p.m., Boise Little Theater, 100 E. Fort St.
Boise — Ballet Idaho — Spring Rep: Light/Dark, 7:30 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane.
Boise — Beethoven!, 7:30 p.m., South Junior High School, 3101 Cassia St.
Boise — Big Sky Men’s Championship, 6 p.m., CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd.
Boise — Boise Chamber Music Series 15th Annual Young Artists String Quartet Competition, 9 a.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane.
Boise — Contra Dance, 8 p.m., Broadway Dance Center, 893 E. Boise Ave.
Meridian — Boise Idaho Younique Spring Launch Event!, 12 p.m., Paramount Clubhouse, 5695 N. Fox Run Way.
Garden City — Roadster Show, 12 p.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Boise — Boise State Gymnastics, 6 p.m., ExtraMile Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane.
Boise — Competitive COMEDY show, 7:30 p.m., The Z-Zamzows Event Center, 6202 W. State St. Game Changer Improv.
Boise — Credence Revelation CCR Tribute featuring Randy Linder, 7:30 p.m., The Sapphire Room at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — The Drag — Boise State Department Of Theatre, 7:30 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane.
Boise — Every Brilliant Thing, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m., Boise Contemporary Theater, 854 W. Fulton St.
Boise — Field Studies: Interpreting the West works by Lisa Flowers Ross, 7 a.m., Boise State SUB Fine Arts Gallery, 1700 University Drive.
Nampa — Footloose the Musical, 7 p.m., Columbia Performing Arts Center, 301 S. Happy Valley Road. Spotlight Theatre and Columbia High School.
Boise — Graduate Recital — Sara Stejskal, soprano, 7:30 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane.
Meridian — Anti-Trafficking Coalition RIDE AND REVIVE, 12 p.m., Cyclebar, 3690 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Ste. 120.
Boise — Idaho Wolf Activists Training and Workshop, 12 p.m., Boise Public Library Main Branch, 715 S. Capitol Blvd.
Boise — Invisible Eddie, 8 p.m., Stage Coach Theatre, 4802 W. Emerald St.
Boise — Leading Ladies Performance, 8 p.m., Boise Little Theater, 100 E. Fort St.
Meridian — Men’s Senior Softball, 4 p.m., Heritage Middle School, 4990 N. Meridian Road.
Garden City — MOUTH STUFF with Emma Arnold, 8 p.m., Push and Pour, 214 East 34th St.
Boise — Murderous Masquerade, 7 p.m., The Playhouse, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.
Garden City — Paper as Sculpture, 9 a.m., Surel’s Place, 212 E. 33rd St.
Boise — The Pump and Dump Show, 8 p.m., Knitting Factory, 416 S. Ninth St.
Meridian — Senior Dog Adoption Day & Canned Dog Food Drive!, 12 p.m., PetSmart, 1220 N. Eagle Road. Green Heart Rescue.
Boise — Senior Recital — Calvin Beddoe, composer, 1:30 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane.
Kuna — Shrink & Drink — Create your own 3D Fish, 1 p.m., Indian Creek Winery, 1000 N. McDermott Road.
Nampa — TOOL with Author & Punisher, 7:30 p.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd.
SUNDAY
Meridian — A Brunch of Divas Brunch Show, 11 a.m., The Angry Easel, 301 E. Third St.
Garden City — Alley Rep: A Funny Thing Happened ..., 7 p.m., Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St.
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, 12 p.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Antony & Cleopatra, 2 p.m., Mad Swede Brewing, 2772 S. Cole Road Ste. 140.
Boise — Auditions for The Drowsy Chaperone, 3 p.m., Boise Little Theater, 100 E. Fort St.
Garden City — Roadster Show, 12 p.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Boise — Boise State Gymnastics, 6 p.m., ExtraMile Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane.
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Ten Mile Christian Church, 10 a.m., 3500 W. Franklin Road.
Boise — CTOC Meet: Veterans Park, 11 a.m., 930 Veterans Memorial Pkwy.
Boise — The Drag — Boise State Department Of Theatre, 2 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane.
Garden City — Festival del Gato (Festival of the Cat), 5:30 p.m., Crooked Fence Brewing Co., 5220 N. Sawyer Ave. Operation Community Cats.
Boise — Field Studies: Interpreting the West works by Lisa Flowers Ross, 7 a.m., Boise State SUB Fine Arts Gallery, 1700 University Drive.
Boise — Iliza: The Forever Tour, 7 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane.
Boise — Joe Cannon, 6 p.m., Sapphire Room at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Margaret Jacobs: Steel Medicine, 12 p.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Meridian — Men’s Senior Softball, 4 p.m., Heritage Middle School, 4990 N. Meridian Road.
Boise — Patricia Daley at Bar365, 5 p.m., Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Soul Sunday Brunch: Heart Full of Soul, 12 p.m., The Sapphire Room at the Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Uncorked #2: Langroise Trio and Woodwind Quintet, 2 p.m., Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy, 501 S. Eighth St.
Boise — Women in American Impressionism, 12 p.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
MONDAY
Boise — Admissions by Joshua Harmon, 7 p.m., Boise Contemporary Theater, 854 W. Fulton St.
Boise — Boise State Gymnastics, 6 p.m., ExtraMile Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane.
Nampa — Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University, 6:30 p.m., Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, 5680 E. Franklin Road, Ste. 12.
Meridian — Government Affairs Committee Meeting, 12 p.m., Foley Freeman PLLC, 953 S. Industry Way.
Boise — Jazz Orchestra Concert, 7:30 p.m., Boise State, 1910 University Drive.
Boise — Laurel and Hardy Free Movie, 7 p.m., 6225 W. Overland Road.
Boise — Tomorrow’s Jazz Tonight Centennial Benefit with Boise Modern Jazz Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., The Sapphire Room at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.