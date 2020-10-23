Friday
Eagle — Plein Air Festival continues with events all day through Oct. 24, Finer Frames. eaglepleinair.com.
Meridian — Outdoor Storytime & Songs, 10:30 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane, and Tiny Library, 5159 S. Hillsdale Ave.
Boise — Helhest Helfest, 5 p.m., Mad Swede Brewing Company, 2772 S. Cole Road.
Garden City — Fall Home Show starts at 5 p.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Online — We Art Women: A Virtual Benefit Auction & Concert for the Women’s and Children’s Alliance. Art Auction begins at 5:30 p.m., and continues through 9 p.m. Oct. 28. Oct. 25 will feature a virtual concert at 6:30 p.m. weartwomenwca.afrogs.org/#/index.
Boise — Boo at Night at Zoo Boise — A socially distanced family fun-fest, starting 6 p.m. now through Oct. 31., 355 E. Julia Davis Drive. Advance tickets are required and available at zooboise.org.
Boise — The Blues Saviors (early show), 6:30 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd.
Nampa — Into the Woods, 7:30 p.m., Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S. Tickets available through ictickets.com.
Boise — The Blues Saviors (late show), 9 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd.
Saturday
Eagle — Plein Air Festival concludes, Finer Frames. eaglepleinair.com.
Online — We Art Women benefitting the Women's & Children's Alliance continues. weartwomenwca.afrogs.org/#/index.
Caldwell — Crush the Crisis Opioid Take Back Event, 9 a.m., West Valley Medical Center, 1717 Arlington Ave.
Online — Early Learning Academies — Statewide Webinar. idahoaeyc.org/early-learning-academies.
Garden City — Fall Home Show, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Boise — Family Second Saturdays: Dia de Muertos Community Altar, noon to 3 p.m., Idaho State Museum, 610 N. Julia Davis Drive.
Kuna — Dusty Leigh & The Claim Jumpers, 4 p.m., Greenbelt Behind City Hall, 751 W. 4th St.
Online — Live From The West Side: Women of Broadway, 5 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $75 and available at morrisoncenter.com.
Garden City — Scott Knickerbocker, Sean Tracey, and Mike Rundle at Sandbar, 5 p.m., 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Dan Costello, 5:30 p.m., BAR365, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Boo at Night at Zoo Boise — A socially distanced family fun-fest, starting 6 p.m. now through Oct. 31., 355 E. Julia Davis Drive. Advance tickets are required and available at zooboise.org.
Caldwell — Anngela Musgrave Presents: "Hocus Pocus" @ the Caldwell Drive-In Movie Theater, 6:15 p.m., 4011 S. Lake Ave.
Online — Boise Phil 20|21 Season: Debussy & Schubert, 7 p.m., boisephil.org.
Boise — Crazy for Patsy Cline, 7:30 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Farrell Dillon Master of Illusions — Comedy Magic, 8 p.m., The Playhouse, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.
Sunday
Online — We Art Women benefitting the Women's & Children's Alliance continues. weartwomenwca.afrogs.org/#/index.
Garden City — Fall Home Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Boise — Buddy DeVore & the Faded Cowboys at The Sandbar, 1 p.m., 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Mood Swing at Bar365, 5 p.m., 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Monday
Online — We Art Women benefitting the Women's & Children's Alliance continues. weartwomenwca.afrogs.org/#/index.
Boise — Boo at Night at Zoo Boise — A socially distanced family fun—fest, starting 6 p.m. now through Oct. 31., 355 E. Julia Davis Drive. Advance tickets are required and available at zooboise.org.
Online — Boise Startup Week kicks off with virtual events through Oct. 30. boisestartupweek.org.
Tuesday
Online — We Art Women benefitting the Women's & Children's Alliance continues. weartwomenwca.afrogs.org/#/index.
Online — Boise Startup Week continues with virtual events all day through Oct. 30. boisestartupweek.org.
Online — Free Classes for ages 50+, 10 a.m., AARP Idaho via Zoom.
Online — Ambassador Committee Meeting, 11:30 a.m., Meridian Chamber of Commerce.
Boise — Matt Roos, 6 p.m., Bar 365, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Boo at Night at Zoo Boise — A socially distanced family fun-fest, starting 6 p.m. now through Oct. 31., 355 E. Julia Davis Drive. Advance tickets are required and available at zooboise.org.
Online — Speed Dating | Virtual Singles Events, 7 p.m., eventbrite.com.
Online — #OwnVoices Author Panel — Crowdcast LIVE, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Wednesday
Online — We Art Women benefitting the Women's & Children's Alliance continues. weartwomenwca.afrogs.org/#/index.
Online — Boise Startup Week continues with virtual events all day. boisestartupweek.org.
Meridian — Spooky October Book Club, 10 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Boise — Young Discoverers | Slime, 10:30 a.m., Discovery Center of Idaho, 131 W. Myrtle St.
Online — Open Studio with James Castle House Resident Kailey Barthel — Lunch Hour, noon, presented by the James Castle House and Boise Department of Arts & History.
Boise — Letting Off STEAM | All About Mummies, 2 p.m., Discovery Center of Idaho, 131 W. Myrtle St.
Online — Teen Financial Literacy: Interstellar Investor Interactive Video Game Challenge, 4 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Boise — Boo at Night at Zoo Boise — A socially distanced family fun-fest, starting 6 p.m. now through Oct. 31., 355 E. Julia Davis Drive. Advance tickets are required and available at zooboise.org.
Thursday
Online — We Art Women benefitting the Women's & Children's Alliance continues. weartwomenwca.afrogs.org/#/index.
Boise — Boise Startup Week continues with virtual events all day. boisestartupweek.org.
Online — Autumn Wind & Karcher Estates will host a free webinar on senior depression, 10 a.m., Prestige Care.
Boise — Boo at Night at Zoo Boise — A socially distanced family fun-fest, starting 6 p.m. now through Oct. 31., 355 E. Julia Davis Drive. Advance tickets are required and available at zooboise.org.
Online — CATCH the Flavor roundtable to support CATCH, 6:30 p.m.
Meridian — Spooky October Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Online — Bethany Maile — Anything Will Be Easy After This, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.