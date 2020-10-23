Support Local Journalism


Friday

Eagle — Plein Air Festival continues with events all day through Oct. 24, Finer Frames. eaglepleinair.com.

Meridian — Outdoor Storytime & Songs, 10:30 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane, and Tiny Library, 5159 S. Hillsdale Ave.

Boise — Helhest Helfest, 5 p.m., Mad Swede Brewing Company, 2772 S. Cole Road.

Garden City — Fall Home Show starts at 5 p.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.

Online — We Art Women: A Virtual Benefit Auction & Concert for the Women’s and Children’s Alliance. Art Auction begins at 5:30 p.m., and continues through 9 p.m. Oct. 28. Oct. 25 will feature a virtual concert at 6:30 p.m. weartwomenwca.afrogs.org/#/index.

Boise — Boo at Night at Zoo Boise — A socially distanced family fun-fest, starting 6 p.m. now through Oct. 31., 355 E. Julia Davis Drive. Advance tickets are required and available at zooboise.org.

Boise — The Blues Saviors (early show), 6:30 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd.

Nampa — Into the Woods, 7:30 p.m., Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S. Tickets available through ictickets.com.

Boise — The Blues Saviors (late show), 9 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd.

Saturday

Eagle — Plein Air Festival concludes, Finer Frames. eaglepleinair.com.

Online — We Art Women benefitting the Women's & Children's Alliance continues. weartwomenwca.afrogs.org/#/index.

Caldwell — Crush the Crisis Opioid Take Back Event, 9 a.m., West Valley Medical Center, 1717 Arlington Ave.

Online — Early Learning Academies — Statewide Webinar. idahoaeyc.org/early-learning-academies.

Garden City — Fall Home Show, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.

Boise — Family Second Saturdays: Dia de Muertos Community Altar, noon to 3 p.m., Idaho State Museum, 610 N. Julia Davis Drive.

Kuna — Dusty Leigh & The Claim Jumpers, 4 p.m., Greenbelt Behind City Hall, 751 W. 4th St.

Online — Live From The West Side: Women of Broadway, 5 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $75 and available at morrisoncenter.com.

Garden City — Scott Knickerbocker, Sean Tracey, and Mike Rundle at Sandbar, 5 p.m., 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.

Boise — Dan Costello, 5:30 p.m., BAR365, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.

Boise — Boo at Night at Zoo Boise — A socially distanced family fun-fest, starting 6 p.m. now through Oct. 31., 355 E. Julia Davis Drive. Advance tickets are required and available at zooboise.org.

Caldwell — Anngela Musgrave Presents: "Hocus Pocus" @ the Caldwell Drive-In Movie Theater, 6:15 p.m., 4011 S. Lake Ave.

Online — Boise Phil 20|21 Season: Debussy & Schubert, 7 p.m., boisephil.org.

Boise — Crazy for Patsy Cline, 7:30 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.

Boise — Farrell Dillon Master of Illusions — Comedy Magic, 8 p.m., The Playhouse, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.

Sunday

Online — We Art Women benefitting the Women's & Children's Alliance continues. weartwomenwca.afrogs.org/#/index.

Garden City — Fall Home Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.

Boise — Buddy DeVore & the Faded Cowboys at The Sandbar, 1 p.m., 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.

Boise — Mood Swing at Bar365, 5 p.m., 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.

Monday

Online — We Art Women benefitting the Women's & Children's Alliance continues. weartwomenwca.afrogs.org/#/index.

Boise — Boo at Night at Zoo Boise — A socially distanced family fun—fest, starting 6 p.m. now through Oct. 31., 355 E. Julia Davis Drive. Advance tickets are required and available at zooboise.org.

Online — Boise Startup Week kicks off with virtual events through Oct. 30. boisestartupweek.org.

Tuesday

Online — We Art Women benefitting the Women's & Children's Alliance continues. weartwomenwca.afrogs.org/#/index.

Online — Boise Startup Week continues with virtual events all day through Oct. 30. boisestartupweek.org.

Online — Free Classes for ages 50+, 10 a.m., AARP Idaho via Zoom.

Online — Ambassador Committee Meeting, 11:30 a.m., Meridian Chamber of Commerce.

Boise — Matt Roos, 6 p.m., Bar 365, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.

Boise — Boo at Night at Zoo Boise — A socially distanced family fun-fest, starting 6 p.m. now through Oct. 31., 355 E. Julia Davis Drive. Advance tickets are required and available at zooboise.org.

Online — Speed Dating | Virtual Singles Events, 7 p.m., eventbrite.com.

Online — #OwnVoices Author Panel — Crowdcast LIVE, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.

Wednesday

Online — We Art Women benefitting the Women's & Children's Alliance continues. weartwomenwca.afrogs.org/#/index.

Online — Boise Startup Week continues with virtual events all day. boisestartupweek.org.

Meridian — Spooky October Book Club, 10 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.

Boise — Young Discoverers | Slime, 10:30 a.m., Discovery Center of Idaho, 131 W. Myrtle St.

Online — Open Studio with James Castle House Resident Kailey Barthel — Lunch Hour, noon, presented by the James Castle House and Boise Department of Arts & History.

Boise — Letting Off STEAM | All About Mummies, 2 p.m., Discovery Center of Idaho, 131 W. Myrtle St.

Online — Teen Financial Literacy: Interstellar Investor Interactive Video Game Challenge, 4 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.

Boise — Boo at Night at Zoo Boise — A socially distanced family fun-fest, starting 6 p.m. now through Oct. 31., 355 E. Julia Davis Drive. Advance tickets are required and available at zooboise.org.

Thursday

Online — We Art Women benefitting the Women's & Children's Alliance continues. weartwomenwca.afrogs.org/#/index.

Boise — Boise Startup Week continues with virtual events all day. boisestartupweek.org.

Online — Autumn Wind & Karcher Estates will host a free webinar on senior depression, 10 a.m., Prestige Care.

Boise — Boo at Night at Zoo Boise — A socially distanced family fun-fest, starting 6 p.m. now through Oct. 31., 355 E. Julia Davis Drive. Advance tickets are required and available at zooboise.org.

Online — CATCH the Flavor roundtable to support CATCH, 6:30 p.m.

Meridian — Spooky October Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.

Online — Bethany Maile — Anything Will Be Easy After This, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop. 

