FRIDAY
Boise — A Very Potter Circus Part II, 8 p.m., The Balcony Club, 150 N. Eighth St.
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Art Source Gallery 9th Annual Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition, 10 a.m., 1015 Main St.
Boise — Boise State Meistersingers and Eastern Michigan University Choirs in Concert, 7:30 p.m., Boise State University, 1910 University Drive.
Boise — Boundaries — An Ethical Discussion Training, 1 p.m., 3050 N. Lakeharbor Lane.
Boise — Cinderella the Musical, 7 p.m., Centennial Performing Arts Center, 12260 W. McMillan Road. Centennial High School Theater Program.
Boise — Connor Jay Liess & The Aldape Bootstompers | Live at Barbarian Brewing Downtown Taproom, 7 p.m., 1022 W. Main St.
Boise — Dave Thomas: New Paintings, 9 a.m., Gallery CTA, 800 W. Main St., Ste. 800.
Meridian — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Boise — Emily Stanton Band, 7:30 p.m., Sapphire Room at the Riverside, 2900 Chinden Blvd.
Boise — February Fiction Sale, 10 a.m., Friends Warehouse, 762 W. River St. Friends of Boise Public Library.
Boise — Gary Tackett and Full Moon Rude, 9 p.m., Pengilly’s Saloon, 513 W. Main St.
Boise — Harmonies of the Spheres: Chorale + Percussion, 7:30 p.m., Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy, 501 S. Eighth St. Boise Philharmonic.
Boise — The Humans by Stephen Karam | Presented by Opal Theatre Company, 8 p.m., GEM Center for the Arts, 2417 W. Bank Drive.
Boise — Idaho Steelheads vs. Rapid City Rush, 7:10 p.m., CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd.
Boise — Jay Mohr, 8 p.m., Liquid Lounge, 405 S. Eighth St.
Boise — Laurel MacDonald: featured artist, 9 a.m., Sunshine Spice Cafe/Gallery, 6911 W. Fairview Ave.
Boise — Little Princess & Prince pre-show party for Cinderella, 6 p.m., Centennial Performing Arts Center, 12260 W. McMillan Road. Centennial High School Theater Program.
Boise — Margaret Jacobs: Steel Medicine, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Resident Talk With Eric Follett, 6 p.m., James Castle House, 5015 Eugene St.
Boise — Stomp, 8 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane.
Meridian — Touchmark Community Art Show, 9 a.m., Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village, 4037 E. Clocktower Lane.
Boise — Tournées French Film Festival, 6 p.m., Boise State University, 1910 University Drive.
Boise — Women in American Impressionism, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
SATURDAY
Boise — 80’s/90’s Retro Rewind Dance Party Feat. DJ Kos, 9 p.m., Knitting Factory, 416 S. Ninth St.
Boise — A Very Potter Circus Part II, 8 p.m., The Balcony Club, 150 N. Eighth St.
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Art Source Gallery 9th Annual Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition, 10 a.m., 1015 Main St.
Boise — Cinderella the Musical, 7 p.m., Centennial Performing Arts Center, 12260 W. McMillan Road. Centennial High School Theater Program.
Meridian — Clothing Exchange, 10:30 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Boise — Connect the Dots Business Experience, 9 a.m., Jack’s Urban Meeting Place, 1000 W. Myrtle St.
Meridian — Entertainment by Lost & Found, 7 p.m., Divine Wine, 1031 N. Main St.
Meridian — Family Math Games, 2 p.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Boise — February Fiction Sale, 10 a.m., Friends Warehouse, 762 W. River St. Friends of Boise Public Library.
Boise — Game Changer Improv Show, 7:30 p.m., The Z Event Space, 6202 W. State St.
Boise — Gem and Mineral Show, 10 a.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 Glenwood St.
Boise — Harmonies of the Spheres: Chorale + Percussion, 7:30 p.m., Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy, 501 S. Eighth St. Boise Philharmonic.
Boise — The Humans by Stephen Karam | Presented by Opal Theatre Company, 8 p.m., GEM Center for the Arts, 2417 W. Bank Drive.
Boise — i9 Sports Winter Leagues, 8 a.m., Boise Valley Adventist School, 925 N. Cloverdale Road.
Boise — Idaho Steelheads vs. Rapid City Rush, 7:10 p.m., CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd.
Boise — Jay Mohr, 8 p.m., Liquid Lounge, 405 S. Eighth St.
Boise — Little Princess & Prince pre-show party for Cinderella, 6 p.m., Centennial Performing Arts Center, 12260 W. McMillan Road. Centennial High School Theater Program.
Boise — Margaret Jacobs: Steel Medicine, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Meriwether Cider 4th Anniversary, 2 p.m., Meriwether Cider Taproom, 5242 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Music Department Audition Day #2, 8:30 a.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane.
Boise — Open Studio With Resident Eric Follett, 1 p.m., James Castle House, 5015 Eugene St.
Boise — Part Time & Gary Wilson, Bryson Cone, 8:30 p.m., Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St.
Boise — Scott Joss & Chris Gantry, 7:30 p.m., The Sapphire Room Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Stomp, 2 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 W. Cesar Chavez Lane.
Boise — Supernova the Strongwoman, 2:30 p.m., Ophidia Studio, 2615 W. Kootenai St.
Meridian — Touchmark Community Art Show, 9 a.m., Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village, 4037 E. Clocktower Lane.
Boise — Women in American Impressionism, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
SUNDAY
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, 12 p.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Boise Baroque Orchestra with Monica Huggett, 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 950 W. State St.
Boise — Boise State men’s basketball vs. New Mexico, 2 p.m., Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane.
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Ten Mile Christian Church, 10 a.m., Ten Mile Christian Church, 3500 W. Franklin Road.
Boise — Gem and Mineral Show, 10 a.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 Glenwood St.
Boise — i9 Sports Winter Leagues, 8 a.m., Boise Valley Adventist School, 925 N. Cloverdale Road.
Boise — Margaret Jacobs: Steel Medicine, 12 p.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Meriwether Cider 4th Anniversary, 2 p.m., Meriwether Cider Taproom, 5242 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Mom Jokes, 7:30 p.m., Liquid Lounge, 405 S. Eighth St.
Boise — Sapphire Movie Night: When Harry Met Sally, 7 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Meridian — Touchmark Community Art Show, 9 a.m., Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village, 4037 E. Clocktower Lane.
Boise — Women in American Impressionism, 12 p.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
MONDAY
Boise — Art Source Gallery 9th Annual Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition, 10 a.m., 1015 Main St.
Meridian — ASL Practice Group, 7 p.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Boise — Boise State women’s basketball vs. UNLV, 7 p.m., Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane.
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Barbara Morgan STEM Academy, 3:30 p.m., 1825 W. Chateau Drive.
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Meridian Park Apartments, 5:15 p.m., 40 W. Autumn Park Lane.
Boise — Capitol Boulevard Book Club at Neckar Coffee, 7 p.m., 117 S. 10th St.
Boise — Dave Thomas: New Paintings, 9 a.m., Gallery CTA, 800 W. Main St., Ste. 800.
Boise — The Fourth Planet, 7 p.m., Boise Contemporary Theater, 854 W. Fulton St.
Boise — How to Save On Health Insurance & Get the Most Out of Your Coverage, 6:30 p.m., Hillside Junior High, 3536 Hill Road. Your Health Idaho.
Boise — Jazz Monday, 5 p.m., Bar 365 at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Nampa — Korn & Breaking Benjamin, 7 p.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd.
Meridian — MC Leads Group #5, 2 p.m., TownePlace Suites by Marriott, 1415 S. Eagle Road.
Boise — Open Decks at The Lounge, 6 p.m., The Lounge at the End of the Universe, 2417 W. Bank Drive.
Boise — Scurvy Kids vs. Octobrists Tour 2020, 9 p.m., Liquid Lounge, 405 S. Eighth St.
Meridian — Touchmark Community Art Show, 9 a.m., Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village, 4037 E. Clocktower Lane.