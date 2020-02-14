FRIDAY
Boise — A Modern Valentine, 6 p.m., Modern Hotel and Bar, 1314 W. Grove St.
Boise — A Valentines Day Music Ménage á Trois, 8 p.m., The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St.
Boise — BCT: Slow Food by Wendy MacLeod, 8 p.m., Boise Contemporary Theater, 854 W. Fulton St.
Boise — Bikin’ for Lovin’, 5 p.m., Boise Bicycle Project and 10 Barrel Brewing, 1027 S. Lusk St.
Boise — Cheese and Chocolate Pairing, 4 p.m., Meriwether Cider House, 224 N. Ninth St.
Boise — The Classic Crime WEST/COAST 2020 Tour, 6:30 p.m., The Shredder, 430 S. 10th St.
Meridian — Coffee with the Idaho Legislators, 6:30 a.m., Stillwater meeting room, 1303 E. Central Drive.
Boise — Curse of Toothless Murder Mystery, 7 p.m., Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.
Boise — Dirty Dancing, 7 p.m., The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St.
Boise — Dirty Delicious Dinner with The Big Cheese, 7 p.m., The Lounge at the End of the Universe, 2417 W. Bank Drive.
Boise — Flavorful Fairytales: “Love Monster & The Last Chocolate,” 4:30 p.m., JUMP Boise, 1000 W. Myrtle St.
Nampa — Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour is coming to the Ford Idaho Center this August. Tickets are on sale today at LiveNation.com.
Nampa — Kenny Chesney with special guest Michael Franti & Spearhead is coming to the Ford Idaho Center this August. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. at www.ictickets.com.
Boise — Hembree, Wildermiss, 8:30 p.m., Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St.
Boise — One Drop, 9 p.m., Reef, 105 S. Sixth St.
Meridian — Open House at the Meridian Homecourt, 10 a.m., 936 Taylor Ave. City of Meridian.
Boise — Opera Idaho: La Boheme, 7:30 p.m., Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane.
Boise — Petty Fever: Tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, 6:30 p.m., Sapphire Room at the Riverside, 2900 Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Shoreline Mafia early show, 6 p.m., Knitting Factory, 416 S. Ninth St.
Boise — Shoreline Mafia late show, 9:30 p.m., Knitting Factory, 416 S. Ninth St.
Boise — Singles Awareness Day, 6 p.m., Payette Brewing, 733 S. Pioneer St.
Boise — Vale of Pnath, Gorod, Wolf King, Black Friar, 7 p.m., The Shredder, 430 S. 10th St.
Boise — Valentine’s Day — Cherry Blossom | Paint and Sip, 7 p.m., Growler’s, 9931 W. Cable St. Brush’d Experience.
Boise — Valentine’s Day Swing Dancing, 7:30 p.m., Mad Swede, 2772 S. Cole Road, Ste. 140.
Boise — Women in American Impressionism, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Compass Charter School — Cherry Lane Campus, 12 p.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Ten Mile Christian Church Preschool & Kindergarten, 10:30 a.m., 3500 W. Franklin Road.
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Art Source Gallery 9th Annual Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition, 10 a.m., 1015 Main St.
Boise — Dave Thomas: New Paintings, 9 a.m., Gallery CTA, 800 W. Main St., Ste. 800.
Meridian — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Meridian — Touchmark Community Art Show, 9 a.m., Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village, 4037 E. Clocktower Lane.
Boise — Margaret Jacobs: Steel Medicine, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — A Selena Tribute Concert will be performed by Amanda Solis for two days in the Treasure Valley — April 11 at the Nampa Civic Center and April 12 at The Sapphire Room Riverside Hotel in Boise. Tickets for the April 11 show can by purchased at www.ictickets.com or by calling 208-442-3232. Tickets for the April 12 show can be purchased at www.sapphireboise.com or by calling 208-343-1871.
SATURDAY
Boise — 9th Annual Family Caregiver Conference, 8 a.m., Boise State University Student Union Building, 1700 University Drive. Idaho Caregiver Alliance.
Boise — Atmosphere — The Wherever Tour, 7 p.m., Knitting Factory, 416 S. Ninth St.
Boise — BCT: Slow Food by Wendy MacLeod, 2 p.m., Boise Contemporary Theater, 854 W. Fulton St.
Boise — Birds N’ Brew, 6:30 p.m., Mad Swede Brewing, 2772 S. Cole Road, Ste. 140.
Boise — Black and White Art Night at Be Studios, 7 p.m., Be Studios LLC, 1737 Broadway Ave.
Eagle — CTOC February Eagle Island Meet, 11 a.m., Eagle Island State Park, 165 Eagle Island Pkwy.
Boise — Curse of Toothless Murder Mystery, 7 p.m., Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.
Boise — i9 Sports Winter Leagues, 8 a.m., Boise Valley Adventist School, 925 N. Cloverdale Road.
Boise — Open Studio With Resident Eric Follett, 1 p.m., James Castle House, 5015 Eugene St.
Boise — The Opskamatrists, 8 p.m., The Olympic, 1009 W. Main St.
Boise — Petty Fever: Tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, 6:30 p.m., Sapphire Room at the Riverside, 2900 Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Prerna Picket Book Release: If You Only Knew, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Books, 180 N. Eighth St.
Boise — Share the Love: Benefit for Vinny’s Grandbabies, 6 p.m., The Shredder, 430 S. 10th St.
Boise — SILENT FILMS w/ Organist Ben Model & Boise Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St.
Boise — Snake River Concert with Lynn Tredeau and Robert Linton, 2:30 p.m., Private Residence near Givens Hot Springs. Please reserve a seat at http://boise.eventful.com.
Garden City — Treasure Valley Flea Market, 9 a.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Boise — Treasure Valley Roller Derby Valentine Special, 5 p.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Meridian — Vision Board Workshop, 2 p.m., Candlewood Suites Business Conference Room, 1855 S. Silverstone Way. Journey With Intention.
Boise — WISCL Scholastic Chess Tournaments, 8:30 a.m., Lowell Scott Middle School, 13600 W. McMillan Road.
Boise — Women in American Impressionism, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Woo at the Zoo for Adults!, 4 p.m., Zoo Boise, 355 E Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Art Source Gallery 9th Annual Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition, 10 a.m., 1015 Main St.
Meridian — Touchmark Community Art Show, 9 a.m., Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village, 4037 E. Clocktower Lane.
Boise — Margaret Jacobs: Steel Medicine, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
SUNDAY
Boise — 27th Annual Valentine for AIDS, 4 p.m., Flying M Coffee, 500 W. Idaho St.
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, 12 p.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Bodega, 8:30 p.m., Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St.
Boise — Boise State Mens Basketball vs. San Diego State, 2 p.m., Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane.
Boise — Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, 8 p.m., Knitting Factory, 416 S. Ninth St.
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Ten Mile Christian Church, 10 a.m., 3500 W. Franklin Road.
Boise — Crobot, Aeges, Like Machines, 6 p.m., The Shredder, 430 S. 10th St.
Boise — Fabulous, 7 p.m., GEM Center for the Arts, 2417 W. Bank Drive.
Boise — i9 Sports Winter Leagues, 8 a.m., Boise Valley Adventist School, 925 N. Cloverdale Road.
Boise — Margaret Jacobs: Steel Medicine, 12 p.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Opera Idaho: La Boheme, 2:30 p.m., Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane.
Nampa — Primavera — Cuisillos — Liberacion, 7 p.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd.
Boise — Spring Choral Collage, 7:30 p.m., Boise State University, 1910 University Drive.
Boise — An Evening With Curtis Stingers Love Songs And Funny Valentines, 7:30 p.m., The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St.
Meridian — Touchmark Community Art Show, 9 a.m., Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village, 4037 E. Clocktower Lane.
Garden City — Treasure Valley Flea Market, 10 a.m., Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Boise — TT Miller’s “Finally” CD Release Celebration, 4 p.m., Sapphire Room at the Riverside, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Women in American Impressionism, 12 p.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
MONDAY
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Barbara Morgan STEM Academy, 3:30 p.m., 1825 W. Chateau Drive.
Meridian — Bookmobile stop at Meridian Park Apartments, 5:15 p.m., 40 W. Autumn Park Lane.
Boise — The Egyptian Theatre Presents Fantastic Fungi, directed by Louie Schwartzberg, 7 p.m., 700 W. Main St.
Meridian — Game Night Live Trivia at The Growler Guys, 7 p.m., 2020 E. Overland Road.
Boise — Jazz Monday, 5 p.m., Bar 365 at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Magnificent Monkeys — School Break Zoo Camp, 9 a.m., Zoo Boise, 355 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Meridian — Screening of Unbreaking America, 6 p.m., Meridian Library, 1326 Cherry Lane. Represent Us Idaho.
Meridian — Touchmark Community Art Show, 9 a.m., Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village, 4037 E. Clocktower Lane.