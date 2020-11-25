The City of Meridian has increased the maximum amount businesses may receive from the City’s small business grant program from $10,000 to $15,000.
Originally, qualifying businesses could receive up to $10,000 when the program opened in September. However, the Meridian City Council recently increased the funding to provide up to $15,000 per business in the form of reimbursements for eligible expenses, according to a press release.
Those grants are sourced from the Municipal Small Business Grant program, which was created to award up to $1 million in federal relief money allocated to Meridian.
Grants are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to qualifying small businesses, which must have incurred COVID-19 related expenses between June 20 and Dec. 30 to receive aid. Businesses aren’t eligible if they’ve already received state or federal aid from the CARES Act — which is paying for the new grant program — during that roughly six-month period.
Eligible expenses include rent, mortgages, personal protective equipment, and technology solutions to provide socially distanced service.
The program is open to businesses located in Meridian City limits with 500 or fewer employees.
By mid-November, city staff received applications from over 70 Meridian businesses. City officials have approved more than $370,000 in reimbursement funds to nearly 50 struggling business owners. Funds are expected to be released to business awardees beginning next week.
Businesses that were awarded in the first round of $10,000 grants are eligible to re-apply for additional funds up to $5,000.
Interested businesses can learn more about applying for the program at meridiancity.org.