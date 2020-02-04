MERIDIAN — Christian Brothers Automotive, a Houston-based auto repair franchise with hundreds of locations throughout the U.S., has opened its second Meridian location.
Located near South Meridian Road and East Calderwood Drive, the locally owned franchise offers a variety of auto-care services including upkeep, maintenance and repair.
The south Meridian store is the company's second Treasure Valley location. Both are located in Meridian — the other is near the intersection of McMillan and Linder roads.
The south Meridian location is owned by Rich Martinez, an area resident who has worked for more than two decades as an executive for several large companies. His LinkedIn page lists experience with PepsiCo, Kraft Foods and Vons.
“My wife and I are truly excited and honored for the opportunity to open the second Christian Brothers location in the Treasure Valley area, and I look forward to serving and working with the community,” Martinez said in a news release. “I’m excited to be able to use my skills and background to grow a business that has a positive local impact. As a Christian Brothers franchisee, I will maintain high ethical standards, while serving … God and the community.”
The franchise has a religious inclination, listing as its mission “To glorify God, by loving your neighbor as yourself” with roots in "faith, honesty and trust."
Founded in 1982 in Mission Bend, Texas, Christian Brothers Automotive has expanded to more than 200 locations throughout the U.S., including stores in eastern Washington and Montana.
Christian Brothers Automotive in south Meridian is located at 87 E. Calderwood Drive and is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. For information about its services, visit cbac.com/meridian or call 208-629-8767.