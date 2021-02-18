EAGLE — Road crews are scheduled to start upgrades Monday to the intersection of ID-44 and South Eagle Road.
The Idaho Transportation Department plans to build the state’s first half continuous flow intersection at the crossroads. These intersections, meant to more safely and quickly move traffic, force left-turning vehicles to bear left well ahead of the intersection, eventually leading them to enter the intersection to the left of oncoming traffic, which can flow through while left turns are made. Rather than freezing all other traffic to allow left turning, like a traditional intersection would, the new system will allow straight-moving cars to cross in both directions, while vehicles from one side turn left, and vehicles on the opposite side turn right.
“The new design does require drivers to pay attention and think ahead, especially on Idaho Highway 44,” said Tyler Coy, ITD project manager, in a press release. “I encourage everyone to learn more about how it works by watching the video during and after construction. When we’re done, there will be overhead signs guiding traffic to the right place. It’s really important people drive attentively.”
Due to traffic volume during the day, most construction will occur overnight between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Some roadway shoulder work will be conducted during daytime hours.
Nearby businesses and residents may experience loud noise from construction equipment, vibration, and bright light from the work zone.
The $8.9 million project is expected to be finished this fall.
Find the video and more information online at itdprojects.org/projects/eagle44cfi.
Editor's note: Chinden Boulevard is not involved in the project. This story has been corrected.