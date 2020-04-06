Should you wear a face covering when going out? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is currently saying yes, with some additional stipulations.
“The cloth face cover is meant to protect other people in case you are infected,” the CDC’s website states. “You could spread COVID-19 to others even if you do not feel sick.”
What this currently means is residents are encouraged to obtain or make a face covering from cloth, such as from old shirts or bandannas, and wear it when going out in public places, such as the grocery store or pharmacy, especially in areas where there is significant community-based transmission. The CDC maintains surgical masks or N95 respirators must continue to be reserved for health care workers and other medical first responders.
Other stipulations include:
- Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
- The cloth face cover is not a substitute for social distancing.
- Wear a cloth face cover when around others or getting necessities.
The CDC offers instructions on how to make several types of cloth face coverings on its website. There is a no-sew method using just a T-shirt and scissors (described below).
The CDC recommends machine washing the cloth face masks routinely (such as after every use). And be careful not to touch your eyes, nose, and mouth when removing the face covering. Wash your hands immediately after removing.
YOU CAN HELP
Some local residents have created sewing and Facebook groups to help meet the need of supplying cloth face coverings to those serving food or otherwise volunteering. One such group is Treasure Valley Medical Mask Sewing, which is sewing and donating cloth face coverings to local organizations. The group also offers tutorials via Facebook on how to make cloth face coverings. Other local Facebook groups offering help during the COVID-19 pandemic may have information/videos as well.
Quick Cut T-shirt Face Covering (no sew method), provided by the CDC
1. Cut 7-8 inches off of the bottom of a T-shirt
2. Cut a 6-7 inch rectangle out of one side that entire piece of fabric. This will leave a patch for the mask and two thin rectangles (top and bottom) that will serve as ties.
3. Snip the middle crease of those thin rectangles to create strands for tying