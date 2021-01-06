As Meridian’s search for a new fire chief carries on, interim Chief Charlie Butterfield has taken the department helm.
In wake of former Meridian Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer’s November departure, Meridian Mayor Robert Simison named Butterfield interim chief on Nov. 21, city spokeswoman Shandy Lam said. Niemeyer, Meridian's fire chief for over a decade, took on the role of Meridian's emergency operations officer earlier on in the pandemic. His move to become Boise’s new fire chief triggered Butterfield’s appointment.
Butterfield was already on an administrative track. He’s enrolled in the four-year program for fire executives at the National Fire Academy, according to the city’s website, and he was promoted to be the department’s deputy chief of operations in 2018 after two years in Meridian and 24 years in firefighting.
Butterfield holds a master’s in education along with firefighting-related bachelor’s and associate degrees.
As the search for Niemeyer’s replacement continues, it’s unclear whether Butterfield will be considered.
Meridian Fire's administrative shuffle was the first of two recent shakeups in the city's public safety leadership. In December, Police Chief Jeff Lavey took a job as the executive director of the Idaho Sheriffs Association. Meridian Deputy Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea is serving as interim chief as the search for Lavey's replacement is underway.