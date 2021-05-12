MERIDIAN — Meridian City Councilman Joe Borton announced Wednesday his intention to run for re-election in 2022.
“I look forward to continuing the good work for our citizens and businesses that call Meridian home,” Borton said in a news release.
Borton, a managing partner with Borton-Lakey Law & Policy, has served three terms on the council, including one term as council president. He is also a former president of the Meridian Chamber of Commerce. As a councilman, Borton has focused on public safety, business development and improving functional transparency for the public, the news release said.
Co-chairpersons for his campaign will be longtime Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd and Sen. Chuck Winder, R-Boise.
Borton is married to Sharon Borton, his wife of 27 years, and they have two grown sons.
Borton holds Seat 2 on the council. Also up for re-election this year are Seats 4 and 6, held by Council President Treg Bernt and Councilman Luke Cavener, respectively.
Bernt and Cavener have not announced whether they will run again, but both have filed treasurer appointments with the Idaho Secretary of State, signifying they intend to collect campaign contributions this year.
The general election for Meridian City Council members will be held Nov. 2.