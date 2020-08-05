“The most important things to me are that my children and my family have financial stability and well-being. My kids didn’t get an education in the spring because I couldn’t provide them both.”

-Boise parent Kayla Groat

“Nobody can convince me that in-person schooling is worth a single life lost. … Let’s live through this, and then enjoy in-person schooling.”

-High school student Veronica Richmond

"We as a community need to get the numbers down. That’s all of our responsibility so that we can open our schools safely.”

-Trustee Troy Rohn

Pull Quotes