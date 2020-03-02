Ambulance lights

MERIDIAN — A 63-year-old man is dead after he was involved in a Feb. 28 traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.

Thomas Shirk of Boise was riding a motorcycle when he was involved in a crash with a vehicle near the intersection of North Eagle Road and Baldcypress Street in Meridian, according to a news release from the Ada County Coroner’s Office. Shirk was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and first responders took him to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where he died just after 9:30 p.m. of blunt force traumatic injuries to the head. His death has been ruled an accident, according to the release.

The Meridian Police Department is still investigating the crash.

Tags

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe

Load comments