Kristopher Blume served his first full day as Meridian Fire chief Wednesday.
Blume, who grew up in Idaho, served the last 21 years with the Tucson Fire Department, most recently in senior leadership. Meridian Mayor Robert Simison appointed him chief earlier this month, which city council unanimously confirmed Tuesday.
“The opportunity to lead and serve this incredible organization is inspiring, and I could not be more proud,” Blume said before his swearing in.
Blume joins new Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea in leading the city’s public safety departments. Basterrechea, the former deputy chief, was sworn in as chief last month after Police Chief Jeff Lavey took the helm at the Idaho Sheriffs Association. Blume replaces former fire chief and Meridian Emergency Operations Manager Mark Niemeyer, who was named chief of the Boise Fire Department in November.
Blume’s confirmation completes a three-month search. City officials interviewed 12 of the applicants and named two finalists — Blume and one internal candidate, mayor’s office spokeswoman Shandy Lam said. The city is yet to disclose the runner-up’s name.
“We look forward to his leadership and working together to serve the great community of Meridian,” Simison said.
An expert in fire ground and emergency management, Blume also teaches for the National Fire Academy, a federal firefighting training institution. Blume holds three bachelor’s degrees from the University of Arizona; his LinkedIn profile shows he’s set to complete a graduate degree in organizational management from Northern Arizona University this year. He’s also written on fostering diversity within fire departments, technical firefighting skills and negotiating department budgets on FireRescue1, a website that reports news, analysis and opinion in the field.
CONTRACT AGREEMENT
After Blume’s appointment, the council unanimously approved a labor agreement with the local branch of the International Association of Fire Fighters. Negotiations between the city and the firefighters’ union have been in the works for over a year, said union President Tyler Rountree.
Councilman Treg Bernt, who was involved in the negotiations, said negotiations “got hairy, maybe once or twice … but the good thing about what we do here in the city of Meridian … is we do find common ground.”
The agreement earned unanimous approval from the fire union, Rountree said. “That’s pretty rare.”
The agreement, among other details, includes a new step pay plan that Councilman Brad Hoaglun said will help give employees a path for advancement in the department as they plan for the future.
That plan lays out six salary levels for firefighters, starting at $21.18 hourly and increasing incrementally from there. Top-earning firefighters will receive $26.98 hourly, a 27.4% raise over time. Captains, based on experience, will now earn between $45.85 and $50.62, based on experience.
The department employs 91 people, 72 of whom are firefighters, according to Meridian public safety spokeswoman Stephany Galbreaith.
Simison said he intends to sign the agreement, which is effective immediately and expires Sep. 30, 2023.
“Think about it as a gift to your new chief,” Simison said. “You can focus on what we need to now do as a department for the long term.”