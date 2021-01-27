After an emotional swearing-in ceremony Tuesday night, Tracy Basterrechea is officially at the helm of the Meridian Police Department after 24 years with the agency.
Appointed by Mayor Robert Simison last week, Basterrechea was confirmed to the new position Tuesday by a unanimous city council vote.
The vote followed glowing testimony on the new chief’s behalf from council members.
Councilwoman Liz Strader complimented his “philosophy of community policing” and his “forward-thinking” approach. Council President Treg Bernt called the pick “a no-brainer,” and Councilman Joe Borton praised the new chief's “adherence to accountability.”
After he was sworn in, Basterrechea thanked his family members, living and passed, and gave a nod to his Basque roots. Choked up at multiple times throughout his address to council, Basterrechea paused perhaps longest in remembering his late mother, Doris.
“I wish nothing more than for my mom to be here today,” he said.
Simison said, “In today’s world, it takes a special person to do this job."
The city's hiring process still remains unclear, though for years, Basterrechea has been on a succession track with the city. Recently, Simison’s office declined to share other names considered for the position, a search it said was exclusively “internal” to the department, and a public records request didn’t yield any other candidates. Simison did say at council’s meeting, though, that he and Basterrechea had been in conversations for a month preceding the appointment.
Basterrechea replaces Jeff Lavey, who stepped down as chief Dec. 14 to become executive director of the Idaho Sheriffs Association. Most recently, Basterrechea took over as interim chief after serving as deputy chief since 2009.
A virtual town hall event will take place on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 6 p.m., where Basterrechea will join Simison to share public safety information and answer questions, according to a press release. The event can be streamed by visiting meridiancity.org/townhall.