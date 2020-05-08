We’re temporarily replacing our calendar with information on community resources. Send your ideas to newsroom@idahopress.com or join our Facebook group, “Idaho Press Community Group: COVID-19 Resources.”
COVID-19 Guidance for Agricultural Workers: Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has released a list of criteria for the “operational plans” of agricultural employers. The website states all agricultural employers should have an operational plan in place to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19, however, those plans do not need to be submitted for review or approval. More information is available at coronavirus.idaho.gov.
The COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund for Idaho has approved over $1 million over the last four weeks for organizations that are helping low-income people and families experiencing homelessness, food insecurity and other hardships during COVID-19, according to the website. May 5 is the last day to submit an application to the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund. The Steering Committee is reviewing longer-term needs to determine priorities and timing of future grant distributions, the website states. All requests received by May 5, included those submitted in March and April that haven’t been funded, will be considered. More information is available at idahocf.org/covid-19.
Costco Wholesale is now requiring customers to wear face masks at all stores in effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, KTVB news reports. Costco Wholesale has also implemented temporary limitations on fresh meat purchases. The limit is three items among beef, pork and poultry per member.
Albertsons representatives are concerned about the supply of meat, BoiseDev reports. A number of packaging plants around the country closed after a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Idaho SNAP benefits can now be used for online purchases at Amazon and Caldwell Walmart starting Thursday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Tuesday. SNAP recipients can choose in-store pick up or delivery, where available, but those who choose delivery will have to pay any delivery fee out of pocket.
The Micron Foundation has donated $100,000 to The Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County for COVID-19 relief. Funding will go towards providing child care for essential workers. Nearly 180 children a day are served at the organization’s seven locations throughout Ada County, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County stated in a press release. Seven club sites offer child care from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to the need to reduce congregation size, the funding from this grant will provide staffing to reduce staff-to-member ratios, allowing for greater social distancing.
The Sign Center in Boise is asking for the community’s help to support Metro Meals on Wheels by purchasing 1,000 colorful yard signs with a message. For each $30 sign purchased, $20 will go to Metro Meals on Wheels as a donation, according to a joint press release. The company will install the yard signs with the message “Idaho Strong” or “Rise Up Idaho Strong” in direct response to COVID-19. To order a sign, contact The Sign Center at 208-376-6621 or cory@signcenter.com.
Idaho Rebounds is a website detailing business opening and other state guidelines during COVID-19. Find out more at https://rebound.idaho.gov.
The COVID Cultural Commissioning Fund is a new fund to support the local creative community, Treefort Music Fest announced in a press release. The COVID Cultural Commissioning Fund is a one-time award program that will fund the creation of individual creative work that explores, documents, and/or reflects on personal experience of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting social distancing, changes in social patterns, health concerns, job instability, and other impacts. Creators across all disciplines are welcome to apply. Individuals must be at least 18 years of age, live in Ada, Boise, Canyon, Gem or Owyhee counties and be able to demonstrate a sustained commitment to their careers and a public audience. Applications are open until Friday, May 8. To apply, donate and learn more about the CCC Fund, visit www.treefortmusicfest.com/ccc.
Property Tax Reduction: If you or someone you know qualifies for Property Tax Reduction/Circuit Breaker programs, Property Tax Deferral and Service-Connected Disabled Veteran Benefit programs — the deadline to apply has been extended to June 15, 2020, according to the Ada County Assessor’s website. Governor Brad Little’s office made the announcement as part of larger relief options related to the COVID-19 response.
Verizon is extending its commitment to keep customers connected through June 30, according to Verizon’s website. This means Verizon will neither terminate service nor charge late fees to postpaid wireless, residential and small business customers that notify Verizon of their inability to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Idaho Housing and Finance Association has financial resources available to residents. Examples include postponed foreclosures and evictions, a Housing Preservation Program and COVID-19 Housing Rapid Response Fund. Find out more at idahohousing.com/covid-19.
Child Care Emergency Grants are now available to provide child care business owners with financial resources to reopen and continue operating during the COVID-19 pandemic, Idaho News reports. Applications for the emergency grants will be accepted now through June 30 and are available through the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s website under Child Care Assistance: healthandwelfare.idaho.gov.
The Idaho Humanities Council is offering grants to eligible Idaho humanities organizations starting May 15. These funds may be used for the organization’s general operating support for public humanities programming as well as the development of specific humanities programming in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Applications will be accepted via IHC’s online grant management system. Cost-share is not required. Awards will be announced in mid-June. For more information about eligibility, funding levels and more visit idahohumanities.org.
Buy Idaho Day is Saturday, May 9 and is an opportunity for residents to support local businesses. Possible local support options include:
- Shop local establishments online, over the phone, curbside or delivery
- Purchase a gift card
- Purchase curbside or delivery from a favorite local restaurant
- Shop a local farmers market
- Make a donation
More information is available at buyidaho.org.
Please note: All resources will continue to be assessed and updated as more information about the novel coronavirus becomes available. Information is gathered from each organization’s website or press releases.