MERIDIAN — For non-Catholics, Wednesday was the day a small smudge mysteriously appears on peoples' foreheads. But for Catholics and some other Christians, Wednesday marked the first day of Lent, the holiest 40 days of the liturgical calendar, and a spiritual day when one receives ashes, meant to represent the dust from which humans were created.
"Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return," Catholics typically say when administering ashes.
Lent is about fasting. It's a time for eating a little less, sacrificing something you love and giving that time and effort back to Jesus Christ and to neighbors. Ash Wednesday is the first day of Lenten fasting — Catholics are expected to refrain from eating meat, they eat just one full meal all day and they avoid unnecessary shopping, along with visiting a local parish to receive their ashes.
One Catholic parish in Meridian puts a different kind of "fast" in fasting. Holy Apostles Catholic Church offers Ashes To Go, a service that allows Catholics — and anyone else — to receive their ashes on a street corner, rather than having to make time to visit a church.
"Not everybody can get to a church," said Mary Wax, faith formation director at Holy Apostles, who helped start the parish's drive-by ashes service in 2017. "We thought we would do a little outreach and bring the church out and help people to start their Lent right."
On Wednesday, Wax and volunteers from Holy Apostles, stood with signs along Fairview Avenue and Records Street, near Kleiner Park and The Village at Meridian, coaxing passersby to their ash station in the parking lot of Kleiner Park. Once there, those receiving ashes didn't even have to get out of their cars.
Andrea Straessle, 43, of Meridian, said she was on her way home when she stopped to get her ashes. She said it was her first time getting "drive-thru ashes."
"It was just super exciting that I could come over here and get it done and not have to sit through service," Straessle said. "You can get blessed, you can get your ashes, and you can wear that symbol out into the community."
Straessle, a Holy Apostles parishioner, said the ashes are important for Catholics, and the act of wearing them is similar to wearing a cross necklace or any other symbol of faith.
"This season is the big one," she said. "(Ash Wednesday) is a really big part of it. Catholics here, they're not as well represented as certain other faiths, so giving us the opportunity to go out into the community and just passively share that with other people is a big deal."
According to the Pew Research Center, Catholicism was fourth among Christian religions in Idaho. There are more evangelical Protestants, members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and mainline Protestants than there are Catholics, the data shows.
Holy Apostles, located at the intersection of Chinden Boulevard and Meridian Road, is the largest Catholic parish in Idaho — which has more than 100 parishes. Holy Apostles has more than 13,000 parishioners, and its parish boundaries stretch as far as Horseshoe Bend.
Holy Apostles is the only parish in the Treasure Valley to offer Ashes To Go, Wax said, although it's become a popular phenomenon elsewhere. By early afternoon on Ash Wednesday, more than 70 people had already received their to-go ashes, and volunteers expected many more during an after-work rush.
Dale Heintz, 59, of Boise, a parishioner of St. Mark's Catholic Church, received his ashes from a Holy Apostles volunteer.
"I didn't make it to mass, so I'm able to get my ashes in the park," Heintz said.
The Lenten season begins about six weeks before Easter, the day Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Multiple Catholics at the Ashes To Go event described Easter as "better than Christmas."
The 40 days of Lent are meant to represent the Biblical story of Jesus fasting for 40 days in the desert prior to undertaking his public ministry. That sacrifice is mirrored — although not quite so intensely — in Catholics' practice of making Lenten sacrifices.
"Lent is a time where we fast and we pray and we give, to help to understand the sacrifice that Jesus Christ (made) for us, the ultimate one" Wax said, referring to Christians' belief that Jesus sacrificed his life to atone for humans' sins.
During Lent, Catholics are expected to fast on Ash Wednesday and every subsequent Friday until after Easter. The fast involves avoiding meat and sticking to just one full meal. Additionally, Catholics are expected to sacrifice something throughout Lent, such as a small pleasure or habit — Heintz said he is giving up alcohol and "yelling as much."
Wednesday's ashes were made from blessed palm fronds, which are collected at the previous year's Palm Sunday mass. Ray Schultz, a parishioner and volunteer at Holy Apostles, said the ash ritual is a "spiritual event."
"Everyone here, when they finish, we say 'God bless you,'" Schultz said. "If they want to say a prayer with us, we'll say a prayer will them."
Participating in Ash Wednesday is not exclusive to Catholics, Schultz said.
"We have a lot of Catholics who do it, and we have a lot of non-Catholics because we're all Christians," he said.
Wax said this year, compared to past years, she saw the most non-Catholics participate in Ashes To Go.
The ultimate goal of the event was to "be who God created us to be and live our faith," she said. But, maybe, a "secondary goal" was to "let people know that Catholics are OK people."