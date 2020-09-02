The city of Meridian will celebrate its 4th annual Meridian Art Week from Sep. 9-12, 2020.
The event will feature a mix of in-person and virtual events organized by the Meridian Arts Commission, including a chalk art competition, art classes and an “art drop” in which artists will be encouraged to drop off pieces of art downtown for others to keep.
“Meridian’s arts and cultural undertakings help create public experiences, both downtown and in our neighborhoods, that illuminate our residents’ history, spark reflection and dialogue, and enhance daily life,” said Meridian Mayor Robert Simison in the release. “I truly appreciate the work to continue Art Week this year with events that are safe for the community as we deal with the impacts of COVID-19."
A complete schedule of art class sessions, along with their registration links, can be found online at meridiancity.org/artweek.