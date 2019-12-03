MERIDIAN — St. Luke’s Mountain States Tumor Institute has a new name: the St. Luke’s Cancer Institute.
St. Luke’s Health System, an Idaho-based not-for-profit health system, announced the name change Tuesday at the start of a 50-year anniversary celebration of St. Luke’s cancer care in Idaho.
The institute opened in St. Luke’s Boise hospital in December 1969 and broke ground on the first standalone cancer center in Idaho the following year. The institute soon became known by its acronym, MSTI (pronounced “misty.”)
St. Luke’s now operates fives cancer centers across the state, with locations in Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Fruitland and Twin Falls. Staff at each of the St. Luke’s Cancer Institutes gathered Tuesday to unveil signs with the new name.
Dr. Sarah Bolender, a radiation oncologist at St. Luke’s, told staff at the St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center the new name will reflect St. Luke’s modern and comprehensive cancer services.
“This is modern, and I think we’re becoming more and more modern,” she said. “We want our community, which is growing, to be able to easily find us (online). When they search for cancer, they need to be able to find the word ‘cancer’ in our name.”
The newly named St. Luke’s Cancer Institute will celebrate its 50th anniversary over the next year. In addition to anniversary events for employees, supporters and cancer survivors, St. Luke’s will share on its blog and social media pages profiles of the physicians, staff, patients and donors who have made an impact on the institute.
Bolender, who was the first physician at the Meridian institute when it opened in 2000, said the cancer center has blossomed in terms of services offered to cancer patients and families. People outside Idaho think Boise is a small town, Bolender said, and expect cancer treatment here will be less modern than in major metropolitan areas like Seattle.
“We’re definitely not the hicks in the sticks,” Bolender said. “We’ve always had big-city medicine in what was originally a small town. Hopefully this modernization of our name will help us be recognizable to our whole population. It is really going to let people better focus on what we can provide, which is cancer care and all the facets related to it.”
The St. Luke’s Cancer Institute offers chemotherapy, radiation therapy, surgeries, blood and marrow transplants, acupuncture and various support programs for patients and families. It hosts Idaho’s only pediatric cancer treatment center, according to a news release.
In the future, the St. Luke’s Cancer Institute plans to invest in innovative clinical trials, CAR T cell therapy and artificial intelligence to assist radiologists, pathologists and oncologists in developing care plans, the release said.
Dr. Dan Zuckerman, St. Luke’s Cancer Institute’s medical director, said in the release that those services can sometime be overlooked because of the current name.
“When someone has a new cancer diagnosis for themselves or a loved one, they often have trouble finding MSTI,” Zuckerman said in the release. “Hardly anyone does a Google search for ‘tumor.’ We don’t want to delay or confuse anyone looking for cancer care.”
50 YEARS OF CAREThe idea for MSTI came up during a prime-rib dinner in downtown Boise in the late 1960s.
An East Coast radiologist was interviewing for a position at St. Luke’s, the story goes, when he told the hospital’s leaders he wanted to practice oncology in a multidisciplinary setting — one that included radiation therapy, chemotherapy and other oncology specialties.
“A small hospital in a remote part of the country will never achieve that,” he said, according to the news release.
Maurice Burkholder, E.E. “Gil” Gilbertson, Bishop Norman Foote and the St. Luke’s Board of Directors set out to prove the East Coast radiologist wrong and developed a strategy to bring cancer care to Idaho, the news release said.
At the time, federal legislation had been enacted to provide grant money for the prevention and treatment of cancer, heart disease and stroke. Just before the grant application deadline, Gilbertson, who was St. Luke’s administrator, locked himself in a motel for three days and wrote the federal grant application that would provide starter funding for MSTI.
Fred Bagley, a Boise businessman and St. Luke’s trustee, then successfully lobbied Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus and the state legislature for funding, and MSTI opened in 1969.
Mary Thebo, MSTI’s oldest living former patient, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1972 at 47 years old. After a mastectomy, she drove every weekday from Parma to Boise for radiation treatment at MSTI.
Thebo, now 94, believes MSTI saved her life and allowed her to know her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, according to the news release.
“Without MSTI, I probably wouldn’t be here,” Thebo said.