NAMPA — Twenty Ada County property owners have not paid 2016 delinquent irrigation taxes owed to the Nampa and Meridian Irrigation District and could have their properties sold in a public auction, irrigation district officials said last week.
Officials of the Nampa and Meridian Irrigation District warned in a news release on Nov. 14 that the district will begin tax deed actions — the auctioning of properties to collect outstanding tax debts — in January if delinquent taxes aren’t paid by Dec. 31.
“Idaho law specifies that all property owners in the district are to help pay the costs of maintaining the irrigation system, whether they use water or not,” said Daren Coon, secretary/treasurer for the Nampa and Meridian Irrigation District, in the release.
The 20 properties are three years behind on tax payments, and Idaho law requires irrigation districts to take tax deed action against properties after three years of delinquency. The law then allows irrigation districts to sell the delinquent properties at public auction for the amount of taxes owed, plus expenses.
“These sales are extreme cases that represent just a tiny fraction of the more than 41,000 patrons in our District,” Coon said in the release. “Still, the irrigation taxes are three years in arrears and that puts their properties in jeopardy. We go to great lengths to try to avoid these types of tax deed sale situations but it is out of our hands.”
There are eight Boise and 12 Meridian homes included in the tax deed action. The total delinquent tax bill for the 20 properties is just over $4,000, an average of about $200 per property. The tax bills range from about $125 to $429.
A delinquent Meridian property, with an assessed value of $450,000, could be sold at auction for about $371 in unpaid taxes, the release said, and delinquent Boise property, valued at $347,900, could be sold for about $251 in unpaid taxes.
The district has made several efforts to contact the delinquent property owners, the release said, including mailing letters and publishing legal notices in local newspapers.
The district supplies irrigation water to about 69,000 acres of farmland, residential and commercial lands, including pressurized irrigation for more than 17,000 individual parcels and 479 subdivisions in Ada and Canyon counties.
Residents can find out whether they have unpaid irrigation taxes by visiting the Nampa and Meridian Irrigation District website at nmid.org, or they can the district office at 208-466-7861.