TODAY
Garden City — Tag You’re It!, 9 a.m., 504 E. 45th St. Boise Rescue Mission Ministries.
ONLINE — Baby Time Online, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
ONLINE — Tween Create, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
ONLINE — Depression and Bipolar Support Group, 3 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Caldwell — C-Town Karaoke Competition, 6 p.m., Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave.
Garden City — Taryn Seattl, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Boise — Video Speed Dating — Filter Off, 8 p.m., Eventbrite.com.
Nampa — Silver Screen on the Green — “Incredibles 2,” 8:30 p.m., Optimist Park, 16680 11th Ave., N. Nampa Parks and Recreation.
Kuna — Movies on the Greenbelt “Maleficent 2,” 10 p.m., behind City Hall, 751 W. 4th St.
All Day
Boise — Ann Gardner: The Shape of Air, 10 a.m., Boise Art Museum, 670 E. Julia Davis Drive.
Boise — Art Source Gallery Artist of the Month, 11 a.m., 1015 Main St.
SATURDAY
Meridian — Main Street Market, 9 a.m., City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave.
Meridian — Book Grab Bag Sale, 10 a.m., Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. Friends of the Meridian Library District
Meridian — Christmas in July Fair, 10 a.m., Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave.
Boise — WalkAbout Boise Historic Walking Tour, 11 a.m., Outside of the Basque Museum and Cultural Center, 611 W. Grove St. Preservation Idaho.
Boise — Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead Tours, 12:30 p.m., 5006 W. Farm Court. Dry Creek Historical Society.
Kuna — Community Cash Bingo, 4:30 p.m., Senior Center, 229 N. Ave B.
Nampa — Food Truck Rally Goes to the Dogs, 5 p.m., Lloyd Square, 1350 Front St.
Boise — Ryan Stevenson — Wildest Dreams in Concert, 7 p.m., Vertical Church Boise, 2620 N. 36th St.
Garden City — Pocket of Bones, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
SUNDAY
Caldwell — Concerts In The Park at Ste. Chapelle, 11 a.m., 19348 Lowell Road.
MONDAY
ONLINE — Kindergarten All-Stars Online, 10 a.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
ONLINE — Tween Book Talks Online, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Nampa — Princess Dress up Dance Camp, 5 p.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
ONLINE — ASL Practice Group Online, 7 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.